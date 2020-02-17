Gee Scott on Building Washington Pipeline: ‘I hope I’m the first of many’

It’s not often that Ohio State goes into the Pacific Northwest for a recruit as they did with 4-star receiver Gee Scott from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington this past year.

Scott, the No. 10 receiver in the nation and the No. 65 player overall, was also ranked the No. 2 player in his state.

When he signed with the Buckeyes this past December, he became the first Washingtonian on an Ohio State roster since Kevin Griffin — who is Archie Griffin’s nephew — way back in 1998.

This isn’t a fact lost on Scott.

“Second recruit ever,” Scott said. “I hope I’m the first of many.”

“Many” might be stretching it, but the Buckeyes are clearly looking hard at the prospects in the Evergreen State. In fact, Ohio State hosted Scott’s running back teammate Sam Adams on an official visit last June.

Adams was ranked the No. 11 athlete in the nation and eventually decided to stay home and sign with the University of Washington. The Buckeyes also offered 5-star defensive end Sav’ell Smalls out of Burien, Washington, but nothing really came of it.

Ohio State is not done in Washington, however, as the state once again has some of the nation’s top prospects.

And as long as Gee Scott is a Buckeye, he’s going to work on getting more of his fellow Washingtonians to join the Ohio State fray.

“We have a lot of young talent out there I’m close with and hopefully I can have leverage with them wanting to come here as well,” he said. “I feel like if I come here and I’m developing, I think that’s one of the biggest things recruits should focus on – development. Winning is great, don’t get me wrong. But if you’re not developing as a player, what are you doing it for?”

Scott isn’t wrong about the talent. Two of the top 10 players in the 247Sports Composite in the 2021 class are from Washington, and Ohio State is currently recruiting both of them quite hard.

One of those players is defensive tackle JT Tuimoloau, who is ranked the No. 1 player in the nation per 247Sports. He’s a former teammate of Scott’s at Eastside Catholic, and the Buckeyes are very much involved in trying to bring Tuimoloau to Columbus.

Of the three Crystal Ball projections placed so far, one is for Washington, one is for Ohio State, and the third is pointing nowhere. Rivals’ FutureCast has both of their projections aimed at Washington. Business could pick up if and when the Buckeyes get Tuimoloau on campus.

The other Washington prospect Ohio State has offered in the 2021 cycle is 5-star receiver Emeka Egbuka, who is the top player at his position in the nation and the No. 10 player overall.

Egbuka visited Ohio State last spring and is a good bet to get back to Columbus again before making his decision.

Being a receiver, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has a close eye on seeing how this season goes for Gee Scott.

And as for Scott, if anybody needs to be convinced that Ohio State is the right place to be, he’s got you covered.

“It’s a great place,” Scott said. “Shoot, if someone told you there was a million dollars at the other side of the country, you’d go to the other side of the country. This is a million-dollar place. I love being here and I feel bad for anybody who isn’t.”