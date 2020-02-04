Ohio State Spring Game Tickets On Sale Next Week

From an Ohio State release.

Spring Game Tickets – $5 – On Sale Thursday, Feb. 13

Kickoff time TBD, but it will be early afternoon; Parking around the stadium is free

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tickets for the 2020 LifeSports Spring Game, presented by Nationwide, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at https://go.osu.edu/20fbspringgametix. General admission prices are $5 plus there will be a limited number of $15 reserved club seats. Applicable service charges may apply.

Tickets may also be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com on the Ticketmaster app for iOS or Android, or in person at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office in the Schottenstein Center. Group tickets – $4 for groups of 25 or more – are available by calling the Group Sales Office at 1-800-GOBUCKS (select Option 2). Fans requiring wheelchair accessible seating are encouraged to purchase accessible seats in advance.

The spring game will be held Saturday, April 11. Parking is free.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only (everyone in club seating areas will be required to have a ticket). Current OSU students get in free with a valid OSU ID, and should enter the stadium through Gate 32.