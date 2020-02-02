Football The Latest

The Full History Of Ohio State Buckeyes In The Super Bowl

by Tom Orr0 comments
There have been Ohio State Buckeyes in the Super Bowl even longer than there has been a game known as the Super Bowl.

The game now called Super Bowl I was just the AFL-NFL World Championshipo Game when they played it back in 1967, and former Buckeye offensive lineman Jim Tyrer was there as part of the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, there has been at least one former Ohio State football player on the roster of one of the teams in 43 of the first 54 Super Bowls.

Three times, there were five Buckeyes in a single Super Bowl. The most recent was Super Bowl 50, when Bradley Roby and the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers and Philly Brown, Kurt Coleman, Ted Ginn, and Andrew Norwell.

Three Buckeyes were part of the Oakland Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI: Morris Bradshaw, Neil Colzie, and Jack Tatum.

A trio of former OSU players also won Super Bowl XXXIV, as Joe Germaine, Orlando Pace, and Lorenzo Styles were part of the St. Louis Rams team that just barely escaped against the Tennessee Titans.

Santonio Holmes is the only former Buckeye to win the Super Bowl MVP award. He did that in Super Bowl XLIII, with 9 catches for 131 yards and the game-winning touchdown with just 0:35 left on the clock.

There were no Buckeyes in any of the Super Bowls from XXVII (1993) to XXIX (1995). However there have only been two Super Bowls in the 25 years since then that have not included at least one former Ohio State player.

A pair of Buckeyes were on the rosters for Super Bowl LIV. Darron Lee and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.

Below is a list of every Super Bowl, as well as what Buckeyes were part of the winning and losing teams.

Super BowlWinning TeamLosing Team
INoneJim Tyrer
IINoneNone
IIIMatt SnellTom Matte
Bob Vogel
IVJim TyrerJim Marshall
VBob VogelNone
VINonePaul Warfield
VIIPaul WarfieldNone
VIIIPaul WarfieldJim Marshall
IXNoneJim Marshall
XNoneNone
XIJack Tatum
Morris Bradshaw
Neil Colzie		Jim Marshall
Leonard Willis
XIINoneRandy Gradishar
XIIINoneNone
XIVNoneBob Brudzinski
Doug France
XVMorris BradshawNone
XVINoneArchie Griffin
Ray Griffin
Pete Johnson
XVIINoneBob Brudzinski
Tom Orosz
XVIIINoneNone
XIXJohn FrankBob Brudzinski
Pete Johnson
XXShaun Gayle
Mike Tomczak		None
XXIPepper Johnson
William Roberts		None
XXIINoneNone
XXIIIJohn FrankNone
XXIVNoneNone
XXVPepper Johnson
William Roberts		None
XXVIJim LacheyJoe Staysniak
XXVIINoneNone
XXVIIINoneNone
XXIXNoneNone
XXXNoneMike Tomczak
XXXINoneKeith Byars
Terry Glenn
William Roberts
Tom Tupa
XXXIINoneNone
XXXIIITito PaulWilliam White
XXXIVJoe Germaine
Orlando Pace
Lorenzo Styles		Eddie George
Chris Sanders
XXXVNoneJoe Montgomery
XXXVIMike VrabelOrlando Pace
Ryan Pickett
XXXVIIRickey DudleyNone
XXXVIIIMike VrabelNone
XXXIXMike VrabelNone
XLNoneRodney Bailey
XLINoneTyler Everett
XLIINoneMike Vrabel
XLIIISantonio HolmesNone
XLIVMalcolm Jenkins
Will Smith		None
XLVA.J. Hawk
Matt Wilhelm		Will Allen
XLVIJake Ballard
Jim Cordle		None
XLVIINoneAlex Boone
Ted Ginn
Larry Grant
Donte Whitner
XLVIIINoneNone
XLIXNate EbnerNone
LBradley RobyPhilly Brown
Kurt Coleman
Ted Ginn
Andrew Norwell
LINate EbnerNone
LIIMalcolm JenkinsNone
LIIIJake McQuaideNate Ebner
LIVDarron LeeNick Bosa
