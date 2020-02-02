The Full History Of Ohio State Buckeyes In The Super Bowl

There have been Ohio State Buckeyes in the Super Bowl even longer than there has been a game known as the Super Bowl.

The game now called Super Bowl I was just the AFL-NFL World Championshipo Game when they played it back in 1967, and former Buckeye offensive lineman Jim Tyrer was there as part of the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, there has been at least one former Ohio State football player on the roster of one of the teams in 43 of the first 54 Super Bowls.

Three times, there were five Buckeyes in a single Super Bowl. The most recent was Super Bowl 50, when Bradley Roby and the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers and Philly Brown, Kurt Coleman, Ted Ginn, and Andrew Norwell.

Three Buckeyes were part of the Oakland Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI: Morris Bradshaw, Neil Colzie, and Jack Tatum.

A trio of former OSU players also won Super Bowl XXXIV, as Joe Germaine, Orlando Pace, and Lorenzo Styles were part of the St. Louis Rams team that just barely escaped against the Tennessee Titans.

Santonio Holmes is the only former Buckeye to win the Super Bowl MVP award. He did that in Super Bowl XLIII, with 9 catches for 131 yards and the game-winning touchdown with just 0:35 left on the clock.

There were no Buckeyes in any of the Super Bowls from XXVII (1993) to XXIX (1995). However there have only been two Super Bowls in the 25 years since then that have not included at least one former Ohio State player.

A pair of Buckeyes were on the rosters for Super Bowl LIV. Darron Lee and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.

Below is a list of every Super Bowl, as well as what Buckeyes were part of the winning and losing teams.

Super Bowl Winning Team Losing Team I None Jim Tyrer II None None III Matt Snell Tom Matte

Bob Vogel IV Jim Tyrer Jim Marshall V Bob Vogel None VI None Paul Warfield VII Paul Warfield None VIII Paul Warfield Jim Marshall IX None Jim Marshall X None None XI Jack Tatum

Morris Bradshaw

Neil Colzie Jim Marshall

Leonard Willis XII None Randy Gradishar XIII None None XIV None Bob Brudzinski

Doug France XV Morris Bradshaw None XVI None Archie Griffin

Ray Griffin

Pete Johnson XVII None Bob Brudzinski

Tom Orosz XVIII None None XIX John Frank Bob Brudzinski

Pete Johnson XX Shaun Gayle

Mike Tomczak None XXI Pepper Johnson

William Roberts None XXII None None XXIII John Frank None XXIV None None XXV Pepper Johnson

William Roberts None XXVI Jim Lachey Joe Staysniak XXVII None None XXVIII None None XXIX None None XXX None Mike Tomczak XXXI None Keith Byars

Terry Glenn

William Roberts

Tom Tupa XXXII None None XXXIII Tito Paul William White XXXIV Joe Germaine

Orlando Pace

Lorenzo Styles Eddie George

Chris Sanders XXXV None Joe Montgomery XXXVI Mike Vrabel Orlando Pace

Ryan Pickett XXXVII Rickey Dudley None XXXVIII Mike Vrabel None XXXIX Mike Vrabel None XL None Rodney Bailey XLI None Tyler Everett XLII None Mike Vrabel XLIII Santonio Holmes None XLIV Malcolm Jenkins

Will Smith None XLV A.J. Hawk

Matt Wilhelm Will Allen XLVI Jake Ballard

Jim Cordle None XLVII None Alex Boone

Ted Ginn

Larry Grant

Donte Whitner XLVIII None None XLIX Nate Ebner None L Bradley Roby Philly Brown

Kurt Coleman

Ted Ginn

Andrew Norwell LI Nate Ebner None LII Malcolm Jenkins None LIII Jake McQuaide Nate Ebner LIV Darron Lee Nick Bosa