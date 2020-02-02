The Full History Of Ohio State Buckeyes In The Super Bowl

There have been Ohio State Buckeyes in the Super Bowl even longer than there has been a game known as the Super Bowl.
The game now called Super Bowl I was just the AFL-NFL World Championshipo Game when they played it back in 1967, and former Buckeye offensive lineman Jim Tyrer was there as part of the AFL champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Since then, there has been at least one former Ohio State football player on the roster of one of the teams in 43 of the first 54 Super Bowls.
Three times, there were five Buckeyes in a single Super Bowl. The most recent was Super Bowl 50, when Bradley Roby and the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers and Philly Brown, Kurt Coleman, Ted Ginn, and Andrew Norwell.
Three Buckeyes were part of the Oakland Raiders team that won Super Bowl XI: Morris Bradshaw, Neil Colzie, and Jack Tatum.
A trio of former OSU players also won Super Bowl XXXIV, as Joe Germaine, Orlando Pace, and Lorenzo Styles were part of the St. Louis Rams team that just barely escaped against the Tennessee Titans.
Santonio Holmes is the only former Buckeye to win the Super Bowl MVP award. He did that in Super Bowl XLIII, with 9 catches for 131 yards and the game-winning touchdown with just 0:35 left on the clock.
There were no Buckeyes in any of the Super Bowls from XXVII (1993) to XXIX (1995). However there have only been two Super Bowls in the 25 years since then that have not included at least one former Ohio State player.
A pair of Buckeyes were on the rosters for Super Bowl LIV. Darron Lee and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers.
Below is a list of every Super Bowl, as well as what Buckeyes were part of the winning and losing teams.
|Super Bowl
|Winning Team
|Losing Team
|I
|None
|Jim Tyrer
|II
|None
|None
|III
|Matt Snell
|Tom Matte
Bob Vogel
|IV
|Jim Tyrer
|Jim Marshall
|V
|Bob Vogel
|None
|VI
|None
|Paul Warfield
|VII
|Paul Warfield
|None
|VIII
|Paul Warfield
|Jim Marshall
|IX
|None
|Jim Marshall
|X
|None
|None
|XI
|Jack Tatum
Morris Bradshaw
Neil Colzie
|Jim Marshall
Leonard Willis
|XII
|None
|Randy Gradishar
|XIII
|None
|None
|XIV
|None
|Bob Brudzinski
Doug France
|XV
|Morris Bradshaw
|None
|XVI
|None
|Archie Griffin
Ray Griffin
Pete Johnson
|XVII
|None
|Bob Brudzinski
Tom Orosz
|XVIII
|None
|None
|XIX
|John Frank
|Bob Brudzinski
Pete Johnson
|XX
|Shaun Gayle
Mike Tomczak
|None
|XXI
|Pepper Johnson
William Roberts
|None
|XXII
|None
|None
|XXIII
|John Frank
|None
|XXIV
|None
|None
|XXV
|Pepper Johnson
William Roberts
|None
|XXVI
|Jim Lachey
|Joe Staysniak
|XXVII
|None
|None
|XXVIII
|None
|None
|XXIX
|None
|None
|XXX
|None
|Mike Tomczak
|XXXI
|None
|Keith Byars
Terry Glenn
William Roberts
Tom Tupa
|XXXII
|None
|None
|XXXIII
|Tito Paul
|William White
|XXXIV
|Joe Germaine
Orlando Pace
Lorenzo Styles
|Eddie George
Chris Sanders
|XXXV
|None
|Joe Montgomery
|XXXVI
|Mike Vrabel
|Orlando Pace
Ryan Pickett
|XXXVII
|Rickey Dudley
|None
|XXXVIII
|Mike Vrabel
|None
|XXXIX
|Mike Vrabel
|None
|XL
|None
|Rodney Bailey
|XLI
|None
|Tyler Everett
|XLII
|None
|Mike Vrabel
|XLIII
|Santonio Holmes
|None
|XLIV
|Malcolm Jenkins
Will Smith
|None
|XLV
|A.J. Hawk
Matt Wilhelm
|Will Allen
|XLVI
|Jake Ballard
Jim Cordle
|None
|XLVII
|None
|Alex Boone
Ted Ginn
Larry Grant
Donte Whitner
|XLVIII
|None
|None
|XLIX
|Nate Ebner
|None
|L
|Bradley Roby
|Philly Brown
Kurt Coleman
Ted Ginn
Andrew Norwell
|LI
|Nate Ebner
|None
|LII
|Malcolm Jenkins
|None
|LIII
|Jake McQuaide
|Nate Ebner
|LIV
|Darron Lee
|Nick Bosa