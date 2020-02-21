12 Former Ohio State Buckeyes In 2020 NFL Mock Drafts

The NFL Draft is still more than two months away, but the NFL Mock Draft industry is already in midseason form.

Most major outlets have already put out one or more mock drafts, and while they will undoubtedly change before the picks are made for real, it’s interesting to see where some former Buckeyes could be headed.

Many mocks just cover the first round of the draft, but a few others go well beyond that, with at least one reaching the fifth round. If history is any indication, once you get much past the first round, specific team projections are basically a crapshoot, but it’s at least interesting to see roughly when guys are projected to go.

It’s no big surprise that former Buckeyes Joe Burrow, Chase Young, and Jeff Okudah are all projected to go near the top of the first round in all of the major mock drafts.

However, it’s starting to look like it’s entirely possible that those three players, all of whom played together on the 2017 Buckeye team, could be the top three players picked overall.

A handful of older OSU teams have come close to pulling something like that off. Orlando Pace and Shawn Springs went No. 1 and No. 3 overall in 1997. Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott were the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in 2016. But no OSU team has ever included players who went as the top three overall picks in a single draft.

There is at least one mock draft out there with five different former Buckeyes being picked in the first round. That would tie the program record from 2016. That year, Bosa, Elliott, Eli Apple, Taylor Decker, and Darron Lee were all first-round selections.

Another features six different Buckeyes going in the first 50 selections overall, and nine former OSU players going in the first four rounds.

There are 12 different former Ohio State players projected to get picked in the first five rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft in at least one of the major mock drafts listed below.

Here’s a look at where former Buckeyes are projected to go in a handful of the major publicly-available mock drafts right now.

QB Joe Burrow

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

NBCSports.com: Round 1, Pick 1 to Cincinnati Bengals

DE Chase Young

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

NBCSports.com: Round 1, Pick 2 to Washington Redskins

CB Jeff Okudah

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Chris Trapasso: Round 1, Pick 7 to Carolina Panthers

Draftwire: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

Walter Football: Round 1, Pick 5 to Washington Redskins (trade down)

Bleacher Report: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

NBCSports.com: Round 1, Pick 3 to Detroit Lions

RB J.K. Dobbins

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 26 to Miami Dolphins

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 45 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Walter Football: Round 2, Pick 37 to Los Angeles Chargers

NBCSports.com: Round 1, Pick 26 to Miami Dolphins

CB Damon Arnette

Charley Casserly: Round 1, Pick 31 to San Francisco 49ers

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 48 to New York Jets

Walter Football: Round 2, Pick 55 to Atlanta Falcons

LB Malik Harrison

Draftwire: Round 2, Pick 50 to Chicago Bears

OL Jonah Jackson

Draftwire: Round 3, Pick 94 to Green Bay Packers

WR K.J. Hill

Draftwire: Round 4, Pick 107 to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Walter Football: Round 3, Pick 92 to Baltimore Ravens

DT DaVon Hamilton

Draftwire: Round 4, Pick 128 to Kansas City Chiefs

SAF Jordan Fuller

Walter Football: Round 4, Pick 97 to Cincinnati Bengals

WR Binjimen Victor

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 141 to New York Jets

OL Branden Bowen

Walter Football: Round 5, Pick 154 to Houston Texans