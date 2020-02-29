Two-Minute Drill: Chris Holtmann Previews Michigan

COLUMBUS – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann met with the media on Saturday to preview the Buckeyes’ home game against Michigan on Sunday.

Here’s a summary of what was said.

Chris Holtmann

+ Michigan has had a great season. They had their struggles in January but they are playing terrific now. Simpson is one of the most elite competitors that he has coached against.

+ He feels good about the way they are playing but they will need to play really well against Michigan.

+ Right now Kyle Young is looking doubtful for Sunday. They will know more soon.

+ Alonzo Gaffney will be out. He is still ill. He is not worried about it spreading, it happens. Timing is just unfortunate with Kyle Young being out.

+ Last time they played Michigan, they were without Livers. Tomorrow the Buckeyes are potentially without Kyle Young.

+ Michigan’s size and length is a major concern. They are one of the biggest starting lineups.

+ E.J. Liddell has to have a good practice. He is really pleased but he has to keep growing and battling He is giving them really quality minutes.

+ The staff did Michigan staff before Nebraska but they didn’t as a group. They stayed the night in Lincoln because of concerns about fatigue. It is a short turnaround and he wants his players to play with a clear mind and that might mean a simpler game plan.

+ He thought their defense was solid against Nebraska.

+ Holtmann thinks they are closer to where they were in November and December but what makes that more impressive is the toughness of league play and the consistent competition. They have been better with the ball, defense has been inconsistent, but pretty efficient.

+ ” In and out of some of the injuries, the guys have done a good job of adjusting and improving. It has shown. But in this league you’re never far from another difficult stretch.”

+ The captains and upperclassmen really set the tone on the road.

+ C.J. Walker the last month has started to turn a corner. He has provided excellent leadership and really solid play, especially in his assist to turnover ratio where he leads the Big Ten. He has good offensive moments, good shots, and is improving on defense.

+ “It is a players-led environment right now. You don’t completely turn it over, but this point of the season you turn a lot over to them. They have done a great job the last five or six weeks. That shows up in practice and in their approach for games.”

+ He has been really pleased with the character of this group. He is really proud of them.

+ Really glad to have D.J. Carton back.

You can watch the full video below.

Posted by The Ozone on Saturday, February 29, 2020