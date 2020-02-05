Watch: Buckeye Freshmen Talk Enrolling Early, Adapting, Competing

COLUMBUS — Ohio State welcomed in 14 early enrollee freshmen in the 2020 class last month and today they met with the media for the first time. They talked about adapting to life at Ohio State, the moderate Februaries that Columbus is known for, competition, relying on each other, and much, much more.

Featured in the videos below are cornerback Lejond Cavazos, defensive end Jacolbe Cowan, slot receiver Mookie Cooper, offensive tackle Paris Johnson, receiver Julian Fleming, quarterback CJ Stroud, receiver Gee Scott, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, cornerback Ryan Watters, safety Kourt Williams, and quarterback Jack Miller.

Earlier in the day, Buckeye head coach Ryan Day met with reporters to talk about his full class — which added Michigan athlete Cameron Martinez late in the morning.

Ohio State signed four receivers in this class and all four have enrolled early. On Wednesday, however, Day said that Martinez would also start out at receiver, primarily at the H/slot.

All five receivers will have a chance to get into the two-deep for the Buckeyes this year due to the losses of seniors KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor, Austin Mack, and possibly CJ Saunders.

Of Paris Johnson, he said it’s too early to slot him on the left side or right side, but the freshman has come in with the mindset that he is battling for a starting spot this season.

Miller and Stroud acknowledged there is a competition, but they get along and there is no animosity. Everybody is competing every day, so it’s no different for them. Day added that it wouldn’t be any different than if they were in different classes. The competition is ongoing for everyone.

There is plenty more to glean, so check it out.

Lejond Cavazos – CB

Jacolbe Cowan – DE

Mookie Cooper – WR

Paris Johnson – OT

Julian Fleming – WR

CJ Stroud – QB

Gee Scott – WR

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – WR

Ryan Watts – CB

Kourt Williams – Safety

Jack Miller – QB