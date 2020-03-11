2020 Ohio State Spring Game Canceled Due To COVID-19

The 2020 Ohio State Spring Game has been canceled.

The school just announced that the game, which had been scheduled for Saturday, April 11, will not be held this season.

It’s just the latest cancelation aimed at helping contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

While spring football games are viewed as just another practice for many programs around the nation, they are a big deal in Columbus.

It’s always a chance for fans to get out after a long, snowy winter, do some tailgating, and get an early look at the upcoming season’s team. It’s also a very popular event for families, who can take their kids to see the Buckeyes in person for a much more affordable price than during the fall.

More than 100,000 Buckeye fans packed the Horseshoe for the 2016 Spring Game (100,189), the most to ever watch one at any school.

That broke the old record, also set at OSU, just one year earlier (99,391).

The offseason stadium renovation projects kept capacity lower for the 2017, 2018, and 2019 games.

Last year, a total of 61,102 people attended the scrimmage.

You can read the full release from Ohio State below.

Spring Game Canceled; Attendance Limited at Athletic Events

All events will be closed to the public; refunds to fans who have already purchased tickets will begin

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media. All events will be closed to the public.

In addition, the Ohio State spring football game, set for April 11 at Ohio Stadium, has been canceled.

The university has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has recommended that sporting events can continue, but with extremely limited spectators, as the state continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

