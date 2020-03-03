The 39 FBS Teams Ohio State Football Has Never Played

Ohio State just announced a 2025 home football game against the Connecticut Huskies, and a 2026 home game against the Ball State Cardinals. Both of those will be the first time in history that OSU has faced those teams on the football field.

There are 39 current members of FBS who have never played the Buckeyes in a regular season or postseason game.

This list has shrunk quite a bit recently. Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Rutgers (2014), Hawaii (2015), Tulsa (2016), UNLV (2017), Tulane (2018), and Florida Atlantic (2019) were all removed from this club in the last five years.

There are no first-timers currently on the schedules for 2020 or 2021, but Arkansas State is on the 2022 schedule and Western Kentucky is set for 2023, which will remove another pair of first-timers from the club before the UConn and Ball State games take the list down to 35.

The Bucks have played every member of the Big Ten and Pac-12 at some point, so you won’t find those conferences listed below.

However, there are six current members of the “Power-5” conferences who have never faced off with Ohio State. If you want to try to guess before taking a peek below, here’s a hint: most of them have historically been… not great… at football.

And there is one state with three current FBS teams, none of whom have ever played OSU. You can find the answer to that one at the bottom of the article.

Ready to win yourself some bar bets?

ACC (2)

Georgia Tech, Wake Forest

Big 12 (2)

Iowa State, Kansas

SEC (2)

Mississippi State, Ole Miss

Independents (3)

Liberty, UConn, UMass

American (4)

East Carolina, Memphis, Temple, USF

Conference USA (10)

Charlotte, FIU, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Old Dominion, Southern Miss, UTEP, UTSA, Western Kentucky

Mid-American (2)

Ball State, Central Michigan

Mountain West (5)

Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah State

Sun Belt (9)

Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama, Texas State

A few additional notes on Ohio State football schedule history:

Mississippi is the state whose entire list of three FBS teams have never played the Buckeyes. Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Southern Miss are all on the “never have I ever” list for the Bucks.

There are also three FBS teams from Georgia on the list (Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Georgia State), but the Buckeyes have played Georgia before.

Louisiana has three teams on the list (Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana-Monroe, and Louisiana Tech), but the Bucks have faced Tulane and LSU.

Similarly, there are four Texas teams (North Texas, UTEP, UTSA, and Texas State), but OSU has played many other teams from the state.

North Carolina also has four schools on this list (Appalachian State, Charlotte, East Carolina, and Wake Forest), with OSU having faced schools like UNC and N.C. State in the past.

Ohio State is unbeaten and untied against 66 schools all-time. They are 15-0 against Ohio Wesleyan, 9-0 vs. Oregon, and 8-0 vs. Washington State.

The non-Big Ten team the Buckeyes have faced the most is Pittsburgh. OSU holds a 19-5-1 record in 25 games against the Panthers.

OSU has only faced Kentucky twice, and hasn’t played them since 1935. They’ve also played border-state teams Louisville (1991, 1992) and West Virginia (1987, 1998) only twice. The Bucks are 2-0 against all three.

Ball State, Western Kentucky, Temple, and Central Michigan are the only border state teams to never face Ohio State.

There are nine teams who have played the Buckeyes at least once and never lost to OSU.

Clemson is 4-0, and Florida State is 3-0. South Carolina, Florida, and Cornell are the only others to play the Bucks more than once without suffering a loss or tie.

The Buckeyes have lost more games against USC (14) than they have against long-time Big Ten members Indiana (9) or Minnesota (7).

The Trojans have also played eight neutral site games against Ohio State, the most of any program. Alabama is second with four.