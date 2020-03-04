4-Star Running Back Evan Pryor Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s remarkable 2021 recruiting class just added another major piece.

Evan Pryor, a 4-star prospect from Cornelius, N.C., just committed to the Buckeyes. He announced the commitment via Twitter.

He chose OSU over offers from programs like Alabama, USC, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Michigan, and Auburn.

Pryor currently ranks as the No. 85 overall prospect in the 2021 class and the 6th-best running back.

He gives the Buckeyes nine commitments among the nation’s top-100 prospects, including CB Jakailin Johnson, who just committed on Sunday.

Including No. 106 overall player OT Ben Christman, the Buckeyes now have commitments from 10 of the 12 highest-ranked players currently pledged to any Big Ten school.

While all of those additions are big for Ryan Day’s program, bringing in a running back like Pryor was an absolute must for OSU in 2021.

He stands 5-foot-10, 190 lbs, very similar to JK Dobbins’ measurements as a high school prospect.

With Dobbins now off to the NFL, and the Buckeyes having missed on several high-profile recruits at the running back spot in 2020, adding a player of Pryor’s caliber answers a lot of questions.

The scouting report on Pryor from 247 reads:

“Has a compact build that has begun to fill out late in his high school career. Has the frame to carry over 210 pounds at the college level. Has shown very good speed on the track with track verified 100 meter times in the 10.8 second range entering his junior season.

“Is a loose runner with a natural gait and body lean. Has the ability to change directions without losing much speed and shows high-level lateral agility. Looks like one of the better pass-catching running backs in the 2021 cycle.

“Productive and skilled in the pass game on Friday nights and in the 7-on-7 setting. Will need to keep showing high-level production consistency as a runner on a snap to snap basis. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside of developing into an early to mid-round NFL Draft pick.”

Pryor rushed for 1,130 yards and 11 touchdowns during his junior season, averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

As a sophomore, he put up 912 yards and 10 scores on 6.2 yards per rush.

While Pryor is a big score for position coach Tony Alford, his work for 2021 may not be done. It’s likely the Buckeyes could look to add a second running back to their class to help provide more depth at the position.

Evan Pryor Highlights