Another Day, Another BOOM: Andre Turrentine Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State’s incredible run with highly-ranked recruits continued Tuesday when 4-star cornerback Andre Turrentine committed to the Buckeyes.

So Blessed 🙌🏾

1000% Committed ‼️ pic.twitter.com/S5pGRyqxJb — ANDRE TURRENTINE ✨ (@KingATIII) March 17, 2020

Turrentine is a 6 foot tall, 175 lb corner, big enough, but quick enough to play either inside or outside at the college level.

He is the No. 136 overall player in the 247 Composite for 2021. He is listed as either a safety or cornerback by different publications, and may get a look at both spots with the Buckeyes.

Based on history, Ohio State will likely give him a chance to show what he can do at corner before potentially moving him to safety.

Turrentine chose the Buckeyes over offers from most of the other significant powers in the nation. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, USC, and others also offered him a scholarship.

Turrentine is the fourth player to commit to Ohio State in the last three days, following four-star RB Evan Pryor, three-star CB Devonta Smith, and four-star CB Jakailin Johnson. That run has extended the Buckeyes’ lead as the top-ranked team in the 2021 class rankings.

He gives Ohio State 11 players among the top-150 in the 247 Composite, among their 14 current commits. The rest of the Big Ten has a total of only three top-150 players at the moment, and only signed a total of 15 top-150 players in the entire class of 2020.

Turrentine plays both wide receiver and safety in high school, racking up 73 tackles in 2019, along with 10 receptions for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Turrentine played last fall in the secondary alongside Keshawn Lawrence, who signed with Tennessee. He helped Ensworth reach the Division II-AA state semifnals last fall.

The Buckeyes offered him a scholarship in August 2019, and he made an unofficial visit to OSU for the Penn State game last fall.

Turrentine is a native of Nashville, the same city where OSU defensive coordinator just spent two years as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans. That connection certainly didn’t hurt in landing the talented prospect.

You can watch his junior season highlights below.