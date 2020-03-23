Becoming A Buckeye ‘A Surreal Moment’ For Seth Towns

If you grew up in the state of Ohio, there’s a decent chance you dreamed of playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes at some point.

Seth Towns was no exception. Towns grew up in Columbus and played his high school basketball at City League power Northland.

Throughout his childhood, Towns slept in a bedroom with a painting of himself as a Buckeye on the wall.

It shows him shattering a backboard with a gravity-defying dunk.

“This painting has been on my bedroom wall since I was two years old,” Towns wrote on Twitter, before adding a word of caution: “Not sure I can jump this high.”

But when it came time to pick a college basketball program to play for, he left for Massachusetts and Harvard University.

There, he was a standout forward for two seasons before missing his junior and senior seasons with a knee injury.

When he graduated and had the option to be a grad transfer, he knew where he wanted to go.

Towns picked Ohio State over Duke and other schools. He has the option to play the next two years as a Buckeye.

He’s a career 41.9 percent shooter from three, and could be a valuable weapon for Chris Holtmann’s next team.

But just by becoming a Buckeye, Towns’ childhood dreams have already come true.

While announcing his decision on SportsCenter, Towns laid out all the reasons he wanted to come back home to play.

“It’s a great program,” he said of OSU. “They were in the top five at several points this year. It’s a storied program as well. My relationship with Coach Holtmann really set them apart from a lot of schools. Not only did he recruit me for this go-around, but also throughout high school, he recruited me at Butler. And then, Ohio State is home, so that obviously provides some incentive.”

Monday, back in Columbus, he called it “a surreal moment.”

Given his talent on the court and his lifelong ties to both Columbus and Ohio State, Towns should quickly become a fan favorite at the Schottenstein Center.

This painting has been on my bedroom wall since I was two years old. Not sure I can jump this high but a surreal moment for me nonetheless 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Tlf7l0OKi — Seth 💤 (@seth_towns17) March 23, 2020