Big Ten Cancels All Sports Competitions Through Academic Year

The Big Ten has announced that they are canceling all athletic competitions through the end of the academic year in an effort to protect the student-athletes and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The conference also announced a stoppage of all on- and off-campus recruiting. Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State announced this week that they were already halting such activities. Penn State has also canceled all football-related activities this spring.

Here is the Big Ten’s statement on their decision to cancel sports competitions through the end of the academic year.

BIG TEN STATEMENT

The Big Ten Conference announced today that in addition to the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. In addition, the Conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

The announcement came just minutes after the NCAA announced the cancellation of all further winter and spring championships, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Roughly five hours earlier, as players from Rutgers and Michigan were warming up for the first game of the B1G men’s basketball tournament, news came down that the tournament had been canceled. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren addressed his decision soon after.

Spring commencement for Ohio State is May 3, with final exams taking place April 22-28.