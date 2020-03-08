Big Ten Tourney Bracket Set, Buckeyes Open Thursday With Purdue

Ohio State will face Purdue in the second round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

By virtue of Illinois’ win over Iowa Sunday evening, the Buckeyes fell to the No. 7 seed, where they will be facing the 10-seed Boilermakers.

The two teams will tip at 6:30 pm on Thursday and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

The winner will face 2-seed Michigan State at 6:30 pm on Friday.

Ohio State and Purdue only met once this season, with the Buckeyes securing the 68-52 win in Columbus. Buckeye forward Kyle Young scored a team-high 16 points in that victory.

Young has missed the last four games with an ankle sprain. He has been listed as being day-to-day for the better part of a week now, however. Head coach Chris Holtmann has been cautious in rushing Young back because he wanted him to be ready for the postseason.

The Big Ten Tournament gets underway on Wednesday as 13-seed Northwestern faces 12-seed Minnesota. Later that evening, 14-seed Nebraska will face 11-seed Indiana.

The first three rounds will air on BTN before CBS takes over for the semis and finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Big Ten Release

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced

Tournament to be held March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Wisconsin, Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois are the top four seeds in the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, the conference office announced on Sunday evening. The 23rd annual event will be played March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland finished with 14-6 conference records and shared the regular-season title. The Badgers earned the No. 1 seed thanks to their 2-1 record against the Terrapins and Spartans, while Michigan State claimed the No. 2 seed after going 2-2 against the other co-champions. The Badgers will play at noon on Friday, March 13, and the Spartans will play at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Maryland earned the No. 3 seed, while Illinois claimed the No. 4 seed and the final double-bye of the tournament after finishing 13-7 in the regular season.

The tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, with two opening-round games as No. 12 Minnesota faces No. 13 Northwestern and No. 11 Indiana takes on No. 14 Nebraska. BTN will broadcast games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with CBS set to televise the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.

All-session and single-session tickets are available for the 2020 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament. All-session tickets range from $210 to $290 depending on seat location. Orders are limited to eight all-session tickets. Single-session ticket prices range from $25 to $100 depending on the session and seat location. Orders are also limited to eight tickets per session. Tickets are available at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and Ticketmaster.com.