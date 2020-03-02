Buckeye SloopCast: S5E49 — Spring Offensive

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared welcomes back Kyle and some uncomfortable bickering takes place. The fellas then begin talking about recruiting, specifically running back targets in the 2021 class. They then have preview the Buckeyes’ depth chart on offense, looking at it position by position. They also talk about the new rule changes, which aren’t all that change-y. Some basketball talk takes place as well.

The Rundown

A tale of jealous co-hosts

Donovan Edwards leaning towards #OhioState?

Can #OhioState land two top flight RBs in 2021?

Previewing the offensive depth chart

Hoak vs Miller vs Stroud

The depth at WR is crazy, but who is the H?

The slobs are running deep in 2020

Is it better for a RB to split carries?

NCAA rules changes… targeting and the #0

Preventing fake injuries… but how?

Basketball Buckeyes on a hot streak?

The rise of EJ Liddell

Hot behind the arch

JOK killing it off the field too

Snarles

Marbles

