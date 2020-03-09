Buckeye SloopCast: S5E50 — Camping, Coaching, and Corners

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss the injury to Master Teague and what the Buckeyes will do without him moving forward. This, of course, means a conversation about Demario McCall. The show then turns towards the defensive line and a discussion about the defensive ends. The fellas stretch into the rest of the defense as well before talking a bit about recruiting and jeans. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

Master Teague to miss spring camp… now what?

Will McCall make the move back to RB?

Cooper’s life-changing season

The DEs are deep, but can someone disrupt like Young?

Were the starting DTs settled before camp started?

The linebackers are a mess, but in a good way

The importance of coaching

Does #OhioState have a new Jordan Fuller?

How will #OhioState respond to being in the CB room?

Why some positions are harder for freshmen

Are “troubled” recruits worth the risk?

Are skinny jeans still a thing?

Basketball #Buckeye GOAT?

Arlo McKinley

This Damn Town

