The Buckeye SloopCast: S5E51 — Addressing the Elephant

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle talk about everything that has gone over the last week, which feels more like a month than a week. The entire sports world has been put on hold, so the fellas do their best to address the decisions that have been made and the situations that have been created. They also talk about more than sports, which we’re all doing of late.

The Rundown

Joking around to deal

Getting your sports fix

It all sucks… but we’ll get through it

NCAA handling things right, for once

#OhioState cancelations

Should winter athletes be given more eligibility?

Athletics and economics

Applauding the NBA & SXSW

Dogs… am I right?

Could this affect the football season?

Screw it… let’s talk food

Nard kicking and big-man TDs

Diet tips? Sure. Why not.

Some actual football talk… eat your pudding

#OhioState looking to the portal for RB help?

The Ozone Smarch bracket

MojoFlo

MMIA

