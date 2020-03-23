Buckeye SloopCast: S5E52 – Winning 2021

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle discuss the changes going on in the Ohio State basketball and football world. Seth Towns arrives, Alonzo Gaffney reportedly departs, and the fellas talk about all of it. They also discuss the Buckeyes’ four football commitments in the past week, and then try to project the rest of the 2021 recruiting class. All of this and much, much more.

The Rundown

Basketball: Adds, moves, changes

Are Gaffney’s exit and Town’s arrival related?

#OhioState rallies on the recruiting front

JK Johnson and the St Louis pipeline

Cincy’s Devonta Smith is better than his rating

Top tier RB from NC, Pryor, pledges to The #Buckeyes

Turrentine makes chooses #OhioState,3rd DB in 3 days

Can #OhioState win the 2021 recruiting rankings?

Would #OhioState take three running backs?

Can Hartline keep this pace up?

Are PSU & UM recruiting falling even further behind?

Best guessing the next 10 members of the 2021 class

Are Henderson, Latham, and Tuimoloau next?

#Buckeyes looking to drain The Evergreen State

Is #OhioState still looking for secondary recruits?

Trey Sermon joins the good guys!

Only scumbags own tigers, and other binge suggestions

