Buckeye SloopCast: S5E53 — Recruiting Rehash

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle dive head first into the Ohio State recruiting waters. They discuss Tony Alford’s recent successes and how the running back concerns have been addressed. The fellas then have a conversation about the uncommitted prospects interested in the Buckeyes and the likelihood that they could end up in the 2021 class. They also look at some recruiting battles taking place right now with Ohio State and other schools. All of this and much more.

The Rundown

#OhioState and Tony Alford end RB concerns

A brief history of RB recruiting at #Ohio state

What uncommitted player is mostly to be a #Buckeye?

#OhioState still needs OLine help, Latham is step one

J.T. Tuimoloau… hard to say, harder to block

The Crystal Ball is wrong about Tunmise Adeleye

#Buckeyes want a 2nd TE… enter the Wolfe

Can #OhioState make a move on Jager?

Wilcoxson could be good, but…

#OhioState still looking for DB depth

#OhioState and Clemson battle over 2021’s best WRs

Can PSU beat out The Buckeyes for elite PA safety?

Its March, and Michigan still sucks

But what about Tony Grimes?

How to fight a horse-sized duck

BBQ rubs vs sauces

SloopCast live?

#Buckeyes and their signature plays

Playing To Vapors

Pointless Information

