Buckeye SloopCast: S5E53 — Recruiting Rehash

In this episode of the Buckeye SloopCast, Jared and Kyle dive head first into the Ohio State recruiting waters. They discuss Tony Alford’s recent successes and how the running back concerns have been addressed. The fellas then have a conversation about the uncommitted prospects interested in the Buckeyes and the likelihood that they could end up in the 2021 class. They also look at some recruiting battles taking place right now with Ohio State and other schools. All of this and much more.
The Rundown
#OhioState and Tony Alford end RB concerns
A brief history of RB recruiting at #Ohio state
What uncommitted player is mostly to be a #Buckeye?
#OhioState still needs OLine help, Latham is step one
J.T. Tuimoloau… hard to say, harder to block
The Crystal Ball is wrong about Tunmise Adeleye
#Buckeyes want a 2nd TE… enter the Wolfe
Can #OhioState make a move on Jager?
Wilcoxson could be good, but…
#OhioState still looking for DB depth
#OhioState and Clemson battle over 2021’s best WRs
Can PSU beat out The Buckeyes for elite PA safety?
Its March, and Michigan still sucks
But what about Tony Grimes?
How to fight a horse-sized duck
BBQ rubs vs sauces
SloopCast live?
#Buckeyes and their signature plays
Playing To Vapors
Pointless Information
