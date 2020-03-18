Buckeye Weekly Podcast – More Like Recruiting LIVE Period

In this episode of the Buckeye Weekly podcast, Tony Gerdeman and Tom Orr recap the huge recruiting week the Ohio State football program has had. The Buckeyes have landed four commitments during a dead period, which has bolstered the future of the Ohio State secondary. And this is just the beginning, as there is more to come from some of the nation’s best players. The fellas also discussed what the recruiting services are going to do if they can’t adjust their rankings to bolster clicks. The possibilities of adding Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon is discussed as well. All of this and much, much more.

If you would like an ad-free version of this podcast, and access to other bonus podcasts and pre- and postgame videos, you can sign up for the Buckeye Weekly podcast’s Patreon page and choose your desired subscription tier.

We ask that you do us a solid and rate and review us on Apple Podcasts so that more people can see us and hear us. Subscribing is cool too. As always, we’re on Google and you can download this show as well.

We are also on Sticher, the TuneIn App, and IHeartRadio as well.

If you are a Spotify person, we’ve got you covered there too.

You can also subscribe to The-Ozone Radio Network on iTunes and have an Ohio State podcast delivered to you every time they drop.

You can also always visit our Podcasts page here, which is tucked inside the Football tab in the menu at the top of this page.

[Buckeye Weekly is an Ohio State podcast that covers Ohio State football, Ohio State recruiting, and Ohio State basketball.]