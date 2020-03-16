Cincinnati CB Devonta Smith Commits to Ohio State

Cincinnati La Salle cornerback Devonta Smith has committed to Ohio State. He announced his commitment via Twitter.

Smith (6-0 185) is a 3-star prospect who is ranked the No. 32 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 428 player overall. He is the No. 14 player in Ohio.

Smith committed to Ohio State over offers from Alabama — which came last month, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, Liberty, and many others.

A First-Team All-District and Third-Team All-Ohio selection as a junior, Smith was credited with 92 tackles and five interceptions this past season. He also scored six touchdowns on offense and special teams while averaging over 20 yards per punt return.

Smith played safety last season for La Salle and displayed good range as a centerfielder. He also played some slot corner very well and is quick and fast enough to handle the inside routes. Smith is also talented enough to be able to peel off of his man and defend passes designed for receivers other than his own. He is also a very willing run defender.

Given his experience playing in the slot, he could project there for the Buckeyes, though would likely get his first shot out wide.

Smith will be able to continue to partner up with La Salle teammate Jaylen Johnson, who committed to Ohio State back in January. Johnson is the No. 17 safety in the nation.

This is the second day in a row Ohio State has landed a cornerback commitment. On Sunday, they received a verbal commitment from St. Louis prospect Jakailin Johnson, who is the No. 4 cornerback in the nation.

Could there be a third tomorrow?

Four-star cornerback Andre Turrentine out of Nashville tweeted today that he has a “big announcement” coming tomorrow.

New defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs has been very effective recruiting his old stomping grounds of Cincinnati, but he may have opened up another pipeline given his two years spent in Nashville with the Tennessee Titans.

Ohio State now has 12 commitments in the 2021 class.

Devonta Smith Highlights

[Devonta Smith header photo courtesy Devonta Smith / Twitter. | Ohio State Football.]