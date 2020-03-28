Buckeyes Make Top Group for 4-Star 2021 ATH Jantzen Dunn

Four-star Kentucky athlete Jantzen Dunn released his Top 7 on Saturday and the Buckeyes made the cut. Joining Ohio State were Oklahoma, Louisville, USC, Georgia Tech, Miami, and Tennessee.

Dunn attends South Warren High School in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect, Dunn is the No. 22 Athlete in the 2021 class and the No. 318 player in the 247Sports Composite. The Buckeyes are interested in Dunn as a safety.

Last May, Dunn was clocked at 4.54 in the 40-yard dash and posted a shuttle of 4.15 seconds and a vertical of 40.8 inches.

As a junior, he tallied 37 tackles and an interception.

“Jantzen’s really athletic,” South Warren head coach Brandon Smith the Bowling Green Daily News this week. “He’s got some length and some athleticism that’s special and that’s the first thing that sticks out to you, but the thing I think makes Jantzen special is he’s got some backyard ball in him. He’s really coordinated, he’s got a wide set of skills where he can just play anything and be good at it.

“To me, that’s harder and harder to find in kids. You might be able to find ones that are fast and that can jump high and things like that, but to have those type of backyard ball type of skills, it’s getting fewer and far between.”

The scouting report on 247Sports also speaks of his athleticism.

Long and lean with an angular frame. Thin build with long arms and thin throughout his lower body. Has plenty of room to add mass. Is a high level athlete on the track and in combine settings, showing his explosiveness with strong marks in the vertical, long jump and broad jump in addition to very good speed and change of direction. Plays wide receiver and safety for his high school and projects on defense at the next level at safety or corner. Has top notch play speed, closing quickly when moving downhill from his safety spot. Shows a wide range with ability to get to the sideline in zone coverage. Has the physical framework and athleticism to develop into a strong tackler and run defender over time. His wide receiver background helps with the ball skills in coverage. Also shows his athleticism at receiver with the ability to rip off long catch and runs, outpacing opposing defenses. Has some rigidity in his backpedal and can continue improving his man cover skills. A high upside type who should continue getting better at a steady rate. Projects as a Power Five starter with the upside to develop into a NFL Draft pick.

Ohio State is the Crystal Ball leader here, but there have only been two guesses placed.

The Buckeyes already have four defensive backs committed in the 2021 class, but certainly are not done yet. They are also involved with No. 2 safety Derrick Davis out of Pennsylvania and 4-star IMG athlete Kamar Wilcoxson, who recently decommitted from Florida.

Jantzen Dunn Highlights