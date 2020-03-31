Buckeyes Overwhelming Betting Favorites to Win Big Ten in 2020

It is a day that ends in -y, which means BetOnline has released something else to bet on, and today if you have, say, $9 laying around, you can wager it on Ohio State to win the Big Ten. Because the Buckeyes are such heavy favorites, however, you would only win $4 in return.

At 4/9 to win the Big Ten, Ohio State is the decided favorite to win the conference in 2020. The second-best odds belong to Michigan at 7/2, followed by Wisconsin at 9/1, and then Penn State at 10/1. Big Ten West teams Nebraska and Iowa are both at 16/1.

The only team in the nation with better odds to win their conference than Ohio State is Clemson, who is a 1/6 favorite to win the ACC. Miami at 15/2 has the next-best odds.

Despite the loss of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma is the odds-on favorite to win the Big XII at 4/5, just ahead of Texas at 3/2.

Ohio State non-conference opponent Oregon is the 5/2 favorite in the Pac 12, followed by USC at 11/4.

Speaking of non-conference opponents, Buffalo has the second-best odds at 4/1, right behind Ohio at 13/4. Bowling Green has the worst odds in the MAC at 100/1.

In the SEC, Alabama returns to their pedestal as a 5/6 favorite, followed by the Burrow-less LSU Tigers at 11/4.

The biggest underdogs on the list are Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt, all at 250/1. So, if you feel good about Rutgers, you can drop $10 on them and when Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights shock America and run through the Big Ten, you can cash in a cool $2,500.

You can check out all of the odds for each conference below.

BIG 10 CONFERENCE WINNER

Ohio State 4/9

Michigan 7/2

Wisconsin 9/1

Penn State 10/1

Iowa 16/1

Nebraska 16/1

Minnesota 25/1

Michigan State 33/1

Indiana 40/1

Illinois 50/1

Maryland 50/1

Northwestern 50/1

Purdue 50/1

Rutgers 250/1

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WINNER

Central Florida 5/4

Memphis 9/4

Cincinnati 3/1

Navy 14/1

SMU 14/1

Houston 16/1

Temple 25/1

Tulane 28/1

South Florida 50/1

Tulsa 80/1

East Carolina 100/1

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE WINNER

Clemson 1/6

Miami (FL) 15/2

North Carolina 10/1

Virginia Tech 12/1

Florida State 16/1

Virginia 20/1

Louisville 28/1

Pittsburgh 28/1

Wake Forest 40/1

NC State 50/1

Duke 66/1

Syracuse 66/1

Boston College 80/1

Georgia Tech 250/1

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WINNER

Oklahoma 4/5

Texas 3/2

Oklahoma State 6/1

Iowa State 12/1

Baylor 16/1

West Virginia 16/1

Kansas State 25/1

TCU 28/1

Texas Tech 40/1

Kansas 100/1

C-USA CONFERENCE WINNER

Western Kentucky 2/1

Florida Atlantic 3/1

UAB 4/1

Louisiana Tech 11/2

Marshall 11/2

Southern Miss 6/1

Middle Tennessee 25/1

Charlotte 28/1

Florida International 28/1

North Texas 40/1

Rice 66/1

Old Dominion 100/1

UTSA 100/1

UTEP 150/1

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE WINNER

Ohio 13/4

Buffalo 4/1

Central Michigan 4/1

Ball State 6/1

Miami (OH) 8/1

Toledo 8/1

Western Michigan 8/1

Kent State 12/1

Eastern Michigan 16/1

Northern Illinois 20/1

Akron 100/1

Bowling Green 100/1

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE WINNER

Boise State 1/2

San Diego State 13/4

Air Force 9/2

Utah State 12/1

Colorado State 14/1

Wyoming 25/1

Fresno State 28/1

Hawaii 28/1

Nevada 50/1

San Jose State 50/1

UNLV 66/1

New Mexico 150/1

PAC-12 CONFERENCE WINNER

Oregon 5/2

USC 11/4

Washington 3/1

UCLA 4/1

Utah 9/2

Arizona State 14/1

California 20/1

Stanford 20/1

Arizona 25/1

Colorado 80/1

Oregon State 80/1

SEC CONFERENCE WINNER

Alabama 5/6

Louisiana State 11/4

Georgia 3/1

Florida 6/1

Auburn 14/1

Texas A&M 16/1

Tennessee 66/1

Kentucky 100/1

Mississippi State 100/1

Missouri 100/1

Ole Miss 100/1

South Carolina 100/1

Arkansas 250/1

Vanderbilt 250/1

SUN BELT CONFERENCE WINNER

App State 1/2

Louisiana Lafayette 9/4

Arkansas State 14/1

Troy 14/1

Georgia Southern 16/1

Georgia State 22/1

Coastal Carolina 25/1

UL-Monroe 40/1

South Alabama 50/1

Texas State 66/1