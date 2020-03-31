Buckeyes Overwhelming Betting Favorites to Win Big Ten in 2020

It is a day that ends in -y, which means BetOnline has released something else to bet on, and today if you have, say, $9 laying around, you can wager it on Ohio State to win the Big Ten. Because the Buckeyes are such heavy favorites, however, you would only win $4 in return.
At 4/9 to win the Big Ten, Ohio State is the decided favorite to win the conference in 2020. The second-best odds belong to Michigan at 7/2, followed by Wisconsin at 9/1, and then Penn State at 10/1. Big Ten West teams Nebraska and Iowa are both at 16/1.
The only team in the nation with better odds to win their conference than Ohio State is Clemson, who is a 1/6 favorite to win the ACC. Miami at 15/2 has the next-best odds.
Despite the loss of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma is the odds-on favorite to win the Big XII at 4/5, just ahead of Texas at 3/2.
Ohio State non-conference opponent Oregon is the 5/2 favorite in the Pac 12, followed by USC at 11/4.
Speaking of non-conference opponents, Buffalo has the second-best odds at 4/1, right behind Ohio at 13/4. Bowling Green has the worst odds in the MAC at 100/1.
In the SEC, Alabama returns to their pedestal as a 5/6 favorite, followed by the Burrow-less LSU Tigers at 11/4.
The biggest underdogs on the list are Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt, all at 250/1. So, if you feel good about Rutgers, you can drop $10 on them and when Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights shock America and run through the Big Ten, you can cash in a cool $2,500.
You can check out all of the odds for each conference below.
BIG 10 CONFERENCE WINNER
Ohio State 4/9
Michigan 7/2
Wisconsin 9/1
Penn State 10/1
Iowa 16/1
Nebraska 16/1
Minnesota 25/1
Michigan State 33/1
Indiana 40/1
Illinois 50/1
Maryland 50/1
Northwestern 50/1
Purdue 50/1
Rutgers 250/1
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WINNER
Central Florida 5/4
Memphis 9/4
Cincinnati 3/1
Navy 14/1
SMU 14/1
Houston 16/1
Temple 25/1
Tulane 28/1
South Florida 50/1
Tulsa 80/1
East Carolina 100/1
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE WINNER
Clemson 1/6
Miami (FL) 15/2
North Carolina 10/1
Virginia Tech 12/1
Florida State 16/1
Virginia 20/1
Louisville 28/1
Pittsburgh 28/1
Wake Forest 40/1
NC State 50/1
Duke 66/1
Syracuse 66/1
Boston College 80/1
Georgia Tech 250/1
BIG 12 CONFERENCE WINNER
Oklahoma 4/5
Texas 3/2
Oklahoma State 6/1
Iowa State 12/1
Baylor 16/1
West Virginia 16/1
Kansas State 25/1
TCU 28/1
Texas Tech 40/1
Kansas 100/1
C-USA CONFERENCE WINNER
Western Kentucky 2/1
Florida Atlantic 3/1
UAB 4/1
Louisiana Tech 11/2
Marshall 11/2
Southern Miss 6/1
Middle Tennessee 25/1
Charlotte 28/1
Florida International 28/1
North Texas 40/1
Rice 66/1
Old Dominion 100/1
UTSA 100/1
UTEP 150/1
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE WINNER
Ohio 13/4
Buffalo 4/1
Central Michigan 4/1
Ball State 6/1
Miami (OH) 8/1
Toledo 8/1
Western Michigan 8/1
Kent State 12/1
Eastern Michigan 16/1
Northern Illinois 20/1
Akron 100/1
Bowling Green 100/1
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE WINNER
Boise State 1/2
San Diego State 13/4
Air Force 9/2
Utah State 12/1
Colorado State 14/1
Wyoming 25/1
Fresno State 28/1
Hawaii 28/1
Nevada 50/1
San Jose State 50/1
UNLV 66/1
New Mexico 150/1
PAC-12 CONFERENCE WINNER
Oregon 5/2
USC 11/4
Washington 3/1
UCLA 4/1
Utah 9/2
Arizona State 14/1
California 20/1
Stanford 20/1
Arizona 25/1
Colorado 80/1
Oregon State 80/1
SEC CONFERENCE WINNER
Alabama 5/6
Louisiana State 11/4
Georgia 3/1
Florida 6/1
Auburn 14/1
Texas A&M 16/1
Tennessee 66/1
Kentucky 100/1
Mississippi State 100/1
Missouri 100/1
Ole Miss 100/1
South Carolina 100/1
Arkansas 250/1
Vanderbilt 250/1
SUN BELT CONFERENCE WINNER
App State 1/2
Louisiana Lafayette 9/4
Arkansas State 14/1
Troy 14/1
Georgia Southern 16/1
Georgia State 22/1
Coastal Carolina 25/1
UL-Monroe 40/1
South Alabama 50/1
Texas State 66/1