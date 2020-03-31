Football The Latest

Buckeyes Overwhelming Betting Favorites to Win Big Ten in 2020

by Tony Gerdeman0 comments
Ohio State Big Ten Champions

It is a day that ends in -y, which means BetOnline has released something else to bet on, and today if you have, say, $9 laying around, you can wager it on Ohio State to win the Big Ten. Because the Buckeyes are such heavy favorites, however, you would only win $4 in return.

At 4/9 to win the Big Ten, Ohio State is the decided favorite to win the conference in 2020. The second-best odds belong to Michigan at 7/2, followed by Wisconsin at 9/1, and then Penn State at 10/1. Big Ten West teams Nebraska and Iowa are both at 16/1.

The only team in the nation with better odds to win their conference than Ohio State is Clemson, who is a 1/6 favorite to win the ACC. Miami at 15/2 has the next-best odds.

Despite the loss of starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma is the odds-on favorite to win the Big XII at 4/5, just ahead of Texas at 3/2.

Ohio State non-conference opponent Oregon is the 5/2 favorite in the Pac 12, followed by USC at 11/4.

Speaking of non-conference opponents, Buffalo has the second-best odds at 4/1, right behind Ohio at 13/4. Bowling Green has the worst odds in the MAC at 100/1.

In the SEC, Alabama returns to their pedestal as a 5/6 favorite, followed by the Burrow-less LSU Tigers at 11/4.

The biggest underdogs on the list are Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt, all at 250/1. So, if you feel good about Rutgers, you can drop $10 on them and when Greg Schiano and his Scarlet Knights shock America and run through the Big Ten, you can cash in a cool $2,500.

You can check out all of the odds for each conference below.

BIG 10 CONFERENCE WINNER

Ohio State                    4/9

Michigan                       7/2

Wisconsin                     9/1

Penn State                    10/1

Iowa                             16/1

Nebraska                      16/1

Minnesota                     25/1

Michigan State              33/1

Indiana                          40/1

Illinois                           50/1

Maryland                       50/1

Northwestern                 50/1

Purdue                          50/1

Rutgers                         250/1

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WINNER

Central Florida              5/4

Memphis                       9/4

Cincinnati                      3/1

Navy                             14/1

SMU                             14/1

Houston                        16/1

Temple                         25/1

Tulane                           28/1

South Florida                50/1

Tulsa                            80/1

East Carolina                 100/1

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE WINNER

Clemson                       1/6

Miami (FL)                     15/2

North Carolina               10/1

Virginia Tech                 12/1

Florida State                 16/1

Virginia                         20/1

Louisville                      28/1

Pittsburgh                     28/1

Wake Forest                 40/1

NC State                       50/1

Duke                            66/1

Syracuse                      66/1

Boston College             80/1

Georgia Tech                250/1

BIG 12 CONFERENCE WINNER

Oklahoma                     4/5

Texas                           3/2

Oklahoma State            6/1

Iowa State                    12/1

Baylor                           16/1

West Virginia                 16/1

Kansas State                25/1

TCU                              28/1

Texas Tech                   40/1

Kansas                         100/1

C-USA CONFERENCE WINNER

Western Kentucky         2/1

Florida Atlantic              3/1

UAB                             4/1

Louisiana Tech              11/2

Marshall                        11/2

Southern Miss               6/1

Middle Tennessee          25/1

Charlotte                       28/1

Florida International       28/1

North Texas                  40/1

Rice                              66/1

Old Dominion                100/1

UTSA                            100/1

UTEP                            150/1

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE WINNER

Ohio                             13/4

Buffalo                         4/1

Central Michigan           4/1

Ball State                      6/1

Miami (OH)                    8/1

Toledo                          8/1

Western Michigan          8/1

Kent State                     12/1

Eastern Michigan          16/1

Northern Illinois             20/1

Akron                           100/1

Bowling Green               100/1

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE WINNER

Boise State                   1/2

San Diego State            13/4

Air Force                       9/2

Utah State                    12/1

Colorado State              14/1

Wyoming                      25/1

Fresno State                 28/1

Hawaii                           28/1

Nevada                         50/1

San Jose State              50/1

UNLV                            66/1

New Mexico                  150/1

PAC-12 CONFERENCE WINNER

Oregon                         5/2

USC                             11/4

Washington                   3/1

UCLA                            4/1

Utah                             9/2

Arizona State                14/1

California                      20/1

Stanford                       20/1

Arizona                         25/1

Colorado                      80/1

Oregon State                80/1

SEC CONFERENCE WINNER

Alabama                       5/6

Louisiana State             11/4

Georgia                        3/1

Florida                          6/1

Auburn                          14/1

Texas A&M                   16/1

Tennessee                    66/1

Kentucky                      100/1

Mississippi State           100/1

Missouri                        100/1

Ole Miss                       100/1

South Carolina              100/1

Arkansas                      250/1

Vanderbilt                     250/1

SUN BELT CONFERENCE WINNER

App State                     1/2

Louisiana Lafayette       9/4

Arkansas State              14/1

Troy                              14/1

Georgia Southern          16/1

Georgia State                22/1

Coastal Carolina            25/1

UL-Monroe                    40/1

South Alabama             50/1

Texas State                  66/1

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *