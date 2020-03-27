Quarantine Will Separate Disciplined Teams From Undisciplined Teams

When it comes to today’s college football, almost every aspect of a player’s life is regimented.

Their days start at the football facility for breakfast or workouts or meetings or practice and their nights end at the football facility with more meetings or tutoring or a late bite. In between there are classes. After, there is often somebody that just wants to go home and sleep.

That regimen is obviously missing at the moment.

The quarantine life that everyone is now living has players on their own. They have all been given guidelines and accountability, so the rest is up to them.

Some college football coaches are taking measures to ensure that accountability via players sending in videos of workouts, or even having players wear devices to track their movements and levels of exertion.

Buckeye head coach Ryan Day isn’t one of them, however.

“I mean, there’s only so much you can do with that because of the CARA hours, so we’re very sensitive to that,” he said this week. “But there are different things that we’re doing just in terms of communication and accountability.”

The CARA hours that Day refers to are “countable athletically related activities,” and the NCAA only permits so many in a given day or week, especially out of season.

“But to sit there and say we’re going to monitor them through a FitBit or something like that on what they’re doing, we’re not gonna go down that road,” he said. “There’s just too many things that I think are a little dangerous in terms of the CARA hours.”

Instead, Day is relying on his staff to communicate with the players, and he is relying on the players to do what they’ve been asked because everyone is still working towards the same goal.

But right now, the larger concern is getting the players accustomed to their new classes.

“At this point, guys are just kind of at their house in the first week of academics,” Day said. “All of our stuff has been moved online or virtual. So our staff has been doing a great job, our administration, we do an excellent job in terms of communicating with everybody. And I think the student-athletes are doing a really good job communicating as well.

“They kind of live in a world right now of technology. And so I think we make sure that we have constant interaction with them. But then also their families, you know? They’re home, it’s very, very different kind of a unique norm.”

When it comes to keeping players accountable, Day is definitely leaning on the players’ families as well. He wants Mom and Dad asking if the workouts got done, and he’s been very happy with the response so far.

Where things go from here is still up to the players, however.

How disciplined a team is will show over these next few months.

“I think the accountability is at an all time high in terms of making sure that these guys are doing what they need to do,” Day said. “The older guys know what they’re supposed to do. The younger guys need a little bit more guidance. But like everyone says, character is really shown when nobody’s looking, and this is the ultimate test of that.”

But while some coaches will go to extremes to make sure their players are doing what they’re told, Day places his trust in the culture that has been created at Ohio State.

“The messages with our players is that if we have to check on you, or if you say you’re doing something and you’re really not, then we’re not much of a team anyways,” he said.

“So, we have the guidelines and set them out. We’ve talked to them about the different things that are there on a daily basis. Certainly they could not do it, but then we have an awful team if that’s the case.”