Elite 2021 WR Troy Stellato Puts Ohio State In Final Two

One of the most sought-after wide receiver prospects in the class of 2021 has Ohio State as one of his two finalists.

Troy Stellato, a 6 foot, 172 lb prospect from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., just announced that he was down to Clemson and the Buckeyes as potential choices.

Stellato is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 141 overall player in the nation and the 25th-best wide receiver in the class.

But if his list of scholarship offers is any indication, those rankings could be low.

He has been offered by virtually every significant program from coast-to-coast, from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and Florida in the southeast, to Oregon and USC on the west coast, Texas and Texas A&M, and most of the Big Ten plus Notre Dame.

But now the race is down to just Ryan Day’s Buckeyes and Dabo Swinney’s Tigers.

Those two programs currently sit No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.

Stellato put up 42 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Cardinal Gibbons.

He plays in the slot for his high school team, and would likely be an H receiver for the Buckeyes. That’s the position played in recent seasons by players like Parris Campbell and KJ Hill.

Once you start watching his highlight reel (below) it won’t take long to see why he would be a natural fit for the Ohio State offense.

On the first play, he runs a drag route, turns upfield and scores a long touchdown. It’s the kind of play that was a staple of the team’s offense in the 2018 season.

He can also go downfield, making a nice diving catch a couple plays later.

OSU wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has brought in some of the nation’s best talent at his position group over the last two seasons, and Stellato would fit right in with that group.

They already hold commitments from a pair of four-star receivers ranked in the nation’s top-100, Marvin Harrison, Jr. and Jayden Ballard. If they can add Stellato to that class, it would be yet another huge score for the Buckeyes.