Five-Star RB TreVeyon Henderson Commits to Ohio State

Five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson has committed to Ohio State.

He made his announcement via Twitter, adding “I’m a Buckeye now.”

Henderson (5-11 195) attends Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia and is the No. 2 running back in the nation per the 247Sports Composite. He is ranked the No. 17 player in the nation overall and the No. 3 player in the state of Virginia. In 247Sports’ own rankings, Henderson is the top running back and the No. 11 player overall.

Henderson chose Ohio State over offers from Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and every other football program with a recruiting department.

Before the NCAA shut down in-person recruiting, Henderson reportedly had official visits set to Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma this spring. Those will no longer be happening, at least not for the foreseeable future.

Henderson was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Virginia last year after rushing for 2,424 yards on 198 attempts (12.2 ypc). He was also solid in the secondary, picking up 48 tackles and three interceptions.

After missing out on explosive 5-star running back Bijan Robinson in the 2020 recruiting cycle, the Buckeyes look like they have made up for it with Henderson.

Here is the scouting report from 247Sports.

Has frame to be every down running back and will continue to add size. Elite athleticism. Quick feet, loose hips allow for impressive change of direction. Accelerates well and has top end speed. Is incredibly productive. Combines vision and patience. Gets through hole quickly. Elusive in space. Tough to arm tackle. Can run between tackles or outside. Knows how to set up blocks. Sees plays developing down the field. Effective pass catcher. Continuing to add mass to frame is important. Will contribute immediately at Top 10 program. First round NFL draft potential.

Ohio State wants to sign two running backs in the 2021 class and they now have two of the top six committed. Henderson joins North Carolina tailback Evan Pryor in the class. Pryor, who is the No. 6 tailback in the nation, committed to the Buckeyes on March 16.

Ohio State now has 15 commitments and continues to have the top class nationally. Henderson is the third 5-star prospect in the class.

TreVeyon Henderson Highlights