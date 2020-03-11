Gov. DeWine: No Fans At NCAA Tournament Games In Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is taking his recommendation from Tuesday one step further. He now plans to issue an order banning spectators other than “athletes, parents, and others essential to the game” for all indoor sporting events in the state of Ohio.

DeWine says that order will be issued “within 24-36 hours.”

The governor’s office tweeted some specifics on Wednesday: “Shortly, we will be issuing rules in regard to mass gatherings in Ohio. Every expert has told us that there is a risk in any kind of mass gathering – the closer you are to other people, the bigger the risk. You must ask yourself if going to a large gathering is necessary.”

“We are doing the things we are doing because we have the potential to become like Italy. We are taking the actions we are taking now to try to avoid that. The situation will get bad before it gets better, but it is in our hands to determine what the outcome will be.”

The upcoming NCAA Tournament has “First Four” games scheduled in Dayton and first-and-second-round games scheduled in Cleveland. When asked specifically about whether the general public will be banned from those games, DeWine said, “We’ll have an order, yes.”

“I thank those who have already chosen to limit large events in response to yesterday’s recommendation. For the others, there will be an order,” DeWine tweeted.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has already said that it will hold its upcoming state championship events with only minimal crowds in attendance.

That order will almost certainly apply to other indoor sporting events played within the state, such as the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets.

For now, it’s not clear if that order will cover outdoor sporting events, including Ohio State’s spring game, the Columbus Crew of MLS, and MLB’s Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

When asked about the possibility of the order expanding to cover outdoor activities, DeWine said, “We have to look at everything now that we have community spread.”

The idea of “community spread” refers to a case in Stark County in which a person who had not left the state recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The state of Washington just banned all gatherings of more than 250 people within three counties, including the one where Seattle is located.

We shouldn't panic, but we should take rational actions to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and others. This is an opportunity for us to come together as Ohioans. #COVID19 #COVID19OhioReady #Ohio pic.twitter.com/numh6NCcFB — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2020