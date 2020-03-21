Harvard Grad Transfer Seth Towns Commits to Ohio State

Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns has committed to Ohio State.

He announced his commitment live on ESPN Saturday night.

Towns has missed the last two seasons of play due to a knee injury, but expects to be full-go for the 2020-2021 season. He will be eligible immediately.

As a sophomore, the Columbus, Ohio native averaged 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, earning Ivy League Player of the Year accolades in 2017-2018. As a freshman, Towns averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 39.1% from three.

Towns missed the 2018-2019 season due to a cartilage tear in his knee. Even following surgery, the injury didn’t heal. He had a second surgery this past January, forcing him to miss the 2019-2020 season as well.

Towns is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward with perimeter skills. He was originally a 3-star prospect in the 2016 class who was ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio and also held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Dayton, Iowa, and others. He will be one of four newcomers on the 2020-2021 squad, joining 4-star shooting guard Eugene Brown, 3-star forward Zed Key from the 2020 signing class, and Cal transfer Justice Sueing, who sat out last season wit the Buckeyes.

With the four new additions and the departure of point guard DJ Carton, Chris Holtmann is now one over the scholarship limit of 13.

After putting his name into the NBA Draft last year and then removing it, it is expected that Kaleb Wesson will be moving on to the professional ranks.

There is also a question of what the NCAA will do about the seniors from this past season who had their careers ended prematurely. Will they get an extra year of eligibility added? Could senior Andre Wesson — like many other seniors around the nation — be back? If so, the NCAA would also need to increase the scholarship limits for the time being.

For now, Holtmann will rest easy knowing that the Buckeyes have another versatile scorer to turn to next season.

Seth Towns Highlights

[Seth Towns photo courtesy gocrimson.com.]