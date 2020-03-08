Harvard Grad Transfer Seth Towns Considering OSU, Five Others

According to multiple reports, Harvard graduate Seth Towns is planning to transfer and has his eyes on six schools, including Ohio State. The other five schools: Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan, and Maryland. Because he is a graduate, he would be eligible immediately.

Towns is a Columbus native, playing at Northland High School and graduating in 2016. He was the Ivy League Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2017-2018 after averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He missed the 2018-2019 season due to a cartilage tear in his knee. Even following surgery, the injury didn’t heal. He had a second surgery this past January, forcing him to miss the 2019-2020 season as well.

Because Harvard doesn’t redshirt players, Towns has to transfer if he wants to keep playing, which he does. He is still a captain for Harvard while currently recovering from what appears to be a successful surgery.

Towns is a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward with perimeter skills. He was originally a 3-star prospect in the 2016 class who was ranked the No. 9 player in Ohio and also held offers from Ohio State, Michigan, Dayton, Iowa, and others.

There are some roadblocks where the Buckeyes are concerned, however.

Head coach Chris Holtmann has signed two 2020 prospects in Eugene Brown and Zed Key, which has already put Ohio State one over the scholarship limit of 13. As it is, somebody is already going to have to leave the program, be it transfer or move on to the professional ranks.

Center Kaleb Wesson toyed with leaving for the NBA following last season. Could he be ready to move on this time for good?

If there is interest from Ohio State’s end, that would seem to indicate that more than one player could be leaving.

There is also the issue that Towns would be yet another player in the 6-6, 6-7 range. That’s where the two 2020 signees measure in, as well as EJ Liddell, Justice Sueing, Musa Jallow, and even Kyle Young.

Still, the skill set of Towns is alluring, especially since he will have two years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman, Towns averaged 12.5 points per game and shot 39.1% from three. As a sophomore, he improved that shooting mark to 44.1%, and both years he was above 80% from the free throw line.

Seth Towns Highlights

[Seth Towns photo courtesy gocrimson.com.]