Nation’s No. 4 CB Jakailin Johnson Commits to Ohio State

Four-star St. Louis cornerback Jakailin Johnson has committed to Ohio State. He announced the commitment via Twitter.

Johnson, who attends DeSmet High School, is ranked the No. 4 cornerback in the nation per the 247Sports Composite and the No. 59 player overall. He is ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri.

Johnson (6-0 168) committed to Ohio State over offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Michigan, and many others.

“He told me he would be committing on his birthday and I said that would be the best birthday gift you could give to yourself,” Johnson’s father JD told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

The decision came down to Ohio State and Clemson. He was actually at Clemson just last week.

“I think initially it was close,” JD told 247Sports. “It was close while he was on the (Clemson) visit. He came home got settled and once he gave it thought he knew where he wanted to be and I think he always had it in his gut Ohio State is where he’d be going the next four years.”

Here is the scouting report via 247Sports.

Solid length, but still has to add weight and fill in. Has great twitch and change of direction. Shows good burst to the ball and ball skills. Despite still having room to fill in, he is a physical player who will support the run and play physically. Shows experience and comfort in both man and zone. Has seen some good competition in high school so as long as he adds the weight and strength necessary, he will have a chance to play early. Upside is great because of play speed and smarts. Projects as a multi-year starting cornerback at a Power 5 school and potential first half of the draft selection.

Johnson is now the 11th commitment for the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting cycle. The class is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation.

Of Ohio State’s 11 commitments, eight are in the Top 100. A ninth — offensive lineman Ben Christman — is ranked 106.

Jakailin Johnson is the second defensive back in the class, joining Cincinnati La Salle’s Jaylen Johnson, the No. 17 safety in the nation.

The Buckeyes will continue to work on adding cornerbacks in the 2021 class, though the NCAA has put a halt to all on- and off-campus visits and enacted an in-person dead period until at least April 15.

Jakailin Johnson Highlights

[Jakailin Johnson photo courtesy Jakailin Johnson / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]