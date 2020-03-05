Jerry Lucas, Mel Nowell, 1960 Champs Tell Stories, Talk Basketball

COLUMBUS — Four members of the 1960 Ohio State men’s basketball national championship met with reporters prior to Thursday night’s game between the Buckeyes and Illinois.

Sixty years after they made their mark, the 1960 team is being honored Thursday night as they are still the lone Ohio State men’s basketball team to win it all.

Jerry Lucas, Mel Nowell, Joe Roberts, and Dick Furry traded tales and talked about the differences in the game from when they played, of which there are many.

To a man, they expressed how close they were as teammates and how close they remain as friends today.

“I text these guys every week,” Lucas said.

When asked what it meant to them in their lives to win a national championship, Furry simply talked about the lifelong friends he made and still has.

The team still gets together when they can and two of the widows of former teammates take part as well.

And just as it was back in their playing days, Lucas led the way up on the podium. Directing traffic, but also knowing when to add his own two cents.