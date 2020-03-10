Justin Fields Named AAU Sullivan Award Semifinalist

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is one of the semifinalists for the most prestigious award in amateur sports.

Older than the Heisman Trophy, the AAU Sullivan Award is given to the best amateur athlete in the nation, regardless of sport.

OSU wrestler Kyle Snyder won it in 2017, and Buckeye running back Ezekiel Elliott took it home in 2014.

Other notable past winners include football players Tim Tebow (2007) and Peyton Manning (1997), basketball players Bill Walton (1973) and Bill Bradley (1965), and Olympians Mark Spitz (1971), Bruce Jenner (1976), Eric Heiden (1980), Greg Louganis (1984), and Michael Phelps (2003).

A total of 33 athletes were named semifinalists for this year’s award. Besides Fields, other names you might recognize include Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was not named a semifinalist.

You can click here to cast a vote for one of the semifinalists each day until March 13.

Fields complete 67 percent of his passes for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2019. He led the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, their third straight Big Ten championship, and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

You can find the full release from Ohio State below.

———

Fields Named Semifinalist for James E. Sullivan Award

Award recognizes the nation’s outstanding amateur athlete

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Justin Fields is a semifinalist for the 90th Amateur Athletic Union’s (AAU) James E. Sullivan Award, it was announced on Monday.

The AAU Sullivan Award has been given out since 1930 to the nation’s best amateur athlete and Fields is among a group of 33 collegiate athletes, world champions, gold medalists and national champions selected as semifinalists.

The AAU James E. Sullivan Award annually recognizes the outstanding amateur athlete whose outstanding athletic accomplishments are complemented by qualities of leadership, character and sportsmanship. Winners achieve great success on a national and/or international stage through competition in collegiate athletics, Olympic pursuit or similar high profile competitions.

Older than the Heisman Trophy (1935), the AAU Sullivan Award honors the outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. It has been presented annually by the AAU since 1930 as a salute to founder and past president of the Amateur Athletic Union, and a pioneer in amateur sports, James E. Sullivan.

Over the last six years, two Ohio State student-athletes have won the award. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the recipient in 2015 and three years later, in 2018, wrestler Kyle Snyder took home the honor.

Voting opened for the semifinalists on Monday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and will stay open through March 13. The voting portal can be found here: https://aausports.wyng.com/AAUSullivanAwardSemifinalists .

In his first year as a starter for Ohio State in 2019, Fields put together one of the greatest statistical seasons by any Ohio State player ever. He became the first quarterback in Big Ten history with 40 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing TDs in the same season on his way to being a Heisman Trophy finalist. Fields threw for 3,273 yards, completed 67.2 percent of his passes and had a nation’s-leading 41-to-3 touchdown to interception ratio.

Fields was at his best against the best. In the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 8 Wisconsin, he throw for 299 yards and three touchdowns while leading the Buckeyes back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to win 34-21. One week prior at rival Michigan, Fields tossed four touchdown passes and throw for 302 yards in a 56-27 victory. In six games against teams ranked in the final College Football Playoff poll, Fields accounted for 17 touchdowns and averaged 280 yards per game of total offense.

The Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year, Fields was a finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback and was a second team All-American selection by every major organization. His play guided Ohio State to a 13-1 overall record, a Big Ten championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.