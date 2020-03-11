Keith Byars Elected To College Football Hall Of Fame

One of the greatest running backs in Ohio State history is now the 26th Buckeye elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Keith Byars, who ran for 3,200 yards as a Buckeye from 1982 to 1985, is the first former OSU player elected since 2016.

Players must be a first-team all-American by a recognized organization in order to be considered for election.

Byars came to Ohio State with an absolutely otherworldly high school resume. He averaged 11.5 yards per carry as a senior at Dayton’s Roth High School, was the starting forward on Roth basketball teams that won back-to-back state titles, and hit .520 during his junior season on the high school baseball team, and .480 as a senior, while also playing center field.

Byars missed most of his senior season of 1985 with a broken foot he suffered during a preseason practice, but still ranks among the greatest performers in Ohio State history.

He’s second all-time on the school’s single-game rushing list with 274 yards, fifth for single-season yards (1,764), and ninth for career yardage (3,200).

His 40 carries against Michigan State in 1984 is still No. 3 all-time at OSU, and he still holds the single-season record with 336 rushes in 1984. He’s seventh on the all-time career list with 619 carries.

Byars is tied for the single-game mark with five rushing scores, is fourth and sixth all-time with 22 and 20 touchdowns on the ground in different seasons, and second with 46 career touchdowns.

Had he been healthy for the 1985 season, he likely could have pushed some of Archie Griffin’s seemingly unbreakable career OSU records.

The highlight of his career was the 1984 Illinois game. The Buckeyes fell behind 24-0, but roared back for a 45-38 win. Byars set what was then a school record with 195 yards in a single half, en route to a then-school single-game record of 274. His five touchdowns tied Pete Johnson’s school record, including one where he famously scored while wearing just one shoe.

By the time the Buckeyes knocked off Michigan to win the Big Ten, he was widely considered the front-runner for the Heisman trophy. However, the next week, Doug Flutie completed a Hail Mary pass to beat Miami and win it.

Byars finished second.

Despite his injury-plagued 1985 senior season, Byars was still selected No. 10 overall in the 1986 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 189 career NFL games, recording 8,770 yards from scrimmage and scoring 54 touchdowns.

His best seasons came with the Eagles in 1988 and 1989, when he had back-to-back years with more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and scored a total of 15 touchdowns.

Byars retired after the 1998 season at the age of 35.

Player Position At OSU.. Inducted

Chic Harley Halfback 1916-17, 19.. 1951

Gaylord Stinchcomb Halfback 1917-20…….. 1973

Wes Fesler End 1928-30…….. 1954

Gomer Jones Center 1934-35…….. 1978

Gust Zarnas Guard 1935-37…….. 1975

Bill Willis Tackle 1942-44…….. 1971

Les Horvath Quarterback 1940-42, 44.. 1969

Warren Amling Guard/Tackle 1944-46…….. 1984

Jim Daniel Tackle 1939-41…….. 1977

Vic Janowicz Halfback 1949-51…….. 1976

Howard ‘Hopalong’ Cassady Halfback 1952-55…….. 1979

Jim Parker Guard 1954-56…….. 1974

Aurealius Thomas Guard 1955-57…….. 1989

Archie Griffin Tailback 1972-75…….. 1986

Jim Stillwagon Middle Guard 1968-70…….. 1991

Bob Ferguson Fullback 1959-61…….. 1996

Randy Gradishar Linebacker 1971-73………..1998

John Hicks Tackle 1970, ’72-73. 2001

Jack Tatum Def. Back 1968-70…….. 2004

Jim Houston End 1957-58…….. 2005

Rex Kern Quarterback 1968-70…….. 2007

Chris Spielman Linebacker 1984-87…….. 2009

Eddie George Running Back 1992-95…….. 2012

Orlando Pace Left Tackle 1994-96…….. 2014

Tom Cousineau Linebacker 1975-78…….. 2016

Keith Byars Halfback 1982-85…….. 2020

