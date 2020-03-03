Ohio State Football Adds UConn, Ball State to Future Schedules

Ohio State announced on Monday that they have added Connecticut and Ball State to future football schedules.
Neither game will feature a return trip from Ohio State to either respective campus.
Connecticut will play at Ohio State on October 18, 2025 and will complete OSU’s 2025 non-conference schedule.
The Buckeyes open the 2025 season with a home game against Texas, then an open week, then a home game against Washington.
Ball State will be in Columbus Sept. 5, 2026. This will be the Buckeyes’ season opener before they head to Austin to face the University of Texas the following week.
Ohio State will pay Connecticut $1.95 million for the game, which will be sandwiched by trips to Wisconsin and to Rutgers.
The 2026 Big Ten conference schedule has not yet been released.
Here is the current list of Ohio State’s future football schedules.
Future Schedules
2020 Schedule
Sept. 5 – Bowling Green
Sept. 12 – at Oregon
Sept. 19 – Buffalo
Sept. 26 – Rutgers
Oct. 3 – Off
Oct. 10 – Iowa
Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
Oct. 24 – at Penn State
Oct. 31 – Nebraska
Nov. 7 – Indiana
Nov. 14 – at Maryland
Nov. 21 – at Illinois
Nov. 28 – Michigan
Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game
2021 Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Minnesota
Sept. 11 – Oregon
Sept. 18 – Tulsa
Sept. 25 – Akron
Oct. 2 – at Nebraska
Oct. 9 – Purdue
Oct. 16 – Off
Oct. 23 – at Rutgers
Oct. 30 – Michigan State
Nov. 6 – at Indiana
Nov. 13 – Maryland
Nov. 20 – Penn State
Nov. 27 – at Michigan
Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game
2022 Schedule
Sept. 3 – Notre Dame
Sept. 10 – Arkansas State
Sept. 17 – Toledo
Sept. 24 – at Michigan State
Oct. 1 – at Penn State
Oct. 8 – Rutgers
Oct. 15 – Iowa
Oct. 22 – Off
Oct. 29 – Indiana
Nov. 5 – at Northwestern
Nov. 12 – Wisconsin
Nov. 19 – at Maryland
Nov. 26 – Michigan
Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game
2023 Schedule
Sept. 2 – at Indiana
Sept. 9 – San Jose State
Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame
Sept. 30 – Off
Oct. 7 – Maryland
Oct. 14 – at Purdue
Oct. 21 – Penn State
Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin
Nov. 4 – at Rutgers
Nov. 11 – Michigan State
Nov. 18 – Minnesota
Nov. 25 – at Michigan
Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game
2024 Schedule
(Two non-conference games/dates TBD)
Sept. 14 – at Washington
Sept. 28 – Illinois
Oct. 5 – Rutgers
Oct. 12 – at Nebraska
Oct. 19 – Off
Oct. 26 – Wisconsin
Nov. 2 – at Maryland
Nov. 9 – at Penn State
Nov. 16 – Indiana
Nov. 23 – at Michigan State
Nov. 30 – Michigan
Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game
2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 – Texas
Sept. 6 – Off
Sept. 13 – Washington
Sept. 20 – at Indiana
Sept. 27 – at Iowa
Oct. 4 – Maryland
Oct. 11 – at Wisconsin
Oct. 18 – Connecticut
Oct. 25 – at Rutgers
Nov. 1 – Northwestern
Nov. 8 – Off
Nov. 15 – Penn State
Nov. 22 – Michigan State
Nov. 29 – at Michigan
Dec. 6 – Big Ten Championship Game
2026 Schedule
Sept. 12 – at Texas
Sept. 19 – Boston College
Oct. 5 – Ball State
2027 Schedule
TBA – at Boston College
2030 Schedule
Sept. 14 – at Georgia
2031 Schedule
Aug. 30 – Georgia