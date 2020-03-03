Ohio State Football Adds UConn, Ball State to Future Schedules

Ohio State announced on Monday that they have added Connecticut and Ball State to future football schedules.

Neither game will feature a return trip from Ohio State to either respective campus.

Connecticut will play at Ohio State on October 18, 2025 and will complete OSU’s 2025 non-conference schedule.

The Buckeyes open the 2025 season with a home game against Texas, then an open week, then a home game against Washington.

Ball State will be in Columbus Sept. 5, 2026. This will be the Buckeyes’ season opener before they head to Austin to face the University of Texas the following week.

Ohio State will pay Connecticut $1.95 million for the game, which will be sandwiched by trips to Wisconsin and to Rutgers.

The 2026 Big Ten conference schedule has not yet been released.

Here is the current list of Ohio State’s future football schedules.

Future Schedules

2020 Schedule

Sept. 5 – Bowling Green

Sept. 12 – at Oregon

Sept. 19 – Buffalo

Sept. 26 – Rutgers

Oct. 3 – Off

Oct. 10 – Iowa

Oct. 17 – at Michigan State

Oct. 24 – at Penn State

Oct. 31 – Nebraska

Nov. 7 – Indiana

Nov. 14 – at Maryland

Nov. 21 – at Illinois

Nov. 28 – Michigan

Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game

2021 Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Minnesota

Sept. 11 – Oregon

Sept. 18 – Tulsa

Sept. 25 – Akron

Oct. 2 – at Nebraska

Oct. 9 – Purdue

Oct. 16 – Off

Oct. 23 – at Rutgers

Oct. 30 – Michigan State

Nov. 6 – at Indiana

Nov. 13 – Maryland

Nov. 20 – Penn State

Nov. 27 – at Michigan

Dec. 4 – Big Ten Championship Game

2022 Schedule

Sept. 3 – Notre Dame

Sept. 10 – Arkansas State

Sept. 17 – Toledo

Sept. 24 – at Michigan State

Oct. 1 – at Penn State

Oct. 8 – Rutgers

Oct. 15 – Iowa

Oct. 22 – Off

Oct. 29 – Indiana

Nov. 5 – at Northwestern

Nov. 12 – Wisconsin

Nov. 19 – at Maryland

Nov. 26 – Michigan

Dec. 3 – Big Ten Championship Game

2023 Schedule

Sept. 2 – at Indiana

Sept. 9 – San Jose State

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland

Oct. 14 – at Purdue

Oct. 21 – Penn State

Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State

Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game

2024 Schedule

(Two non-conference games/dates TBD)

Sept. 14 – at Washington

Sept. 28 – Illinois

Oct. 5 – Rutgers

Oct. 12 – at Nebraska

Oct. 19 – Off

Oct. 26 – Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – at Maryland

Nov. 9 – at Penn State

Nov. 16 – Indiana

Nov. 23 – at Michigan State

Nov. 30 – Michigan

Dec. 7 – Big Ten Championship Game

2025 Schedule

Aug. 30 – Texas

Sept. 6 – Off

Sept. 13 – Washington

Sept. 20 – at Indiana

Sept. 27 – at Iowa

Oct. 4 – Maryland

Oct. 11 – at Wisconsin

Oct. 18 – Connecticut

Oct. 25 – at Rutgers

Nov. 1 – Northwestern

Nov. 8 – Off

Nov. 15 – Penn State

Nov. 22 – Michigan State

Nov. 29 – at Michigan

Dec. 6 – Big Ten Championship Game

2026 Schedule

Sept. 12 – at Texas

Sept. 19 – Boston College

Oct. 5 – Ball State

2027 Schedule

TBA – at Boston College

2030 Schedule

Sept. 14 – at Georgia

2031 Schedule

Aug. 30 – Georgia