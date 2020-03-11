Ohio State Freshman Receiver Gee Scott: ‘I just wanted to be here’

There are a number of reasons why a high school football recruit would want to come to Ohio State. It’s one of the top football programs in the nation, the facilities are never finished improving, there is a family atmosphere with the coaching staff, the academics and connections will outlast football, and it’s one of the few places that has gotten very, very good at getting the most out of their players.

Any one of those reasons is enough for some players, but when you combine them all, it’s not a surprise that Ohio State can go all the way to Washington to sign somebody like freshman receiver Gee Scott.

Ohio State doesn’t generally recruit the state of Washington, so if the Buckeyes are going to utilize resources to go all the way out to the west coast, the interest better be mutual, and the player better be special.

Nothing the Ohio State coaches saw during Scott’s recruitment had them thinking they were wasting their time.

And nothing Gee Scott saw on his very first visit to Ohio State could convince him that Columbus wasn’t the place for him.

“There was just something about here. The first time I came here I was blown away,” Scott said. “I wanted to be here. I couldn’t wait to put the uniform on. I remember talking to Coach Alford. ‘Coach, this is where I want to be. I don’t want to go anywhere else.’ He said, ‘If you go home and you let this Ohio State high go down and in a couple of days you feel the same way, we’re going to make this work.’ I did. I felt great about it. I took another visit out here and I knew this was it. I didn’t take an official visit anywhere else.”

Over the last few years when players talk about why they chose Ohio State, the topic of Real Life Wednesdays comes up. This is the program instituted by former OSU head coach Urban Meyer because he wanted his players to be better prepared for life after Ohio State.

Ohio State gets labeled a ‘football factory’ every spring during the NFL Draft, but the program is also concerned about life off the field and after football. Both of those aspects of OSU were a draw for Scott.

“I just wanted to be here. That was 50 percent of it. The other 50 percent is just everything that goes into the program. It’s not just one thing,” he said.

“Obviously football is a lot of the reason I came here. But at the same time this football thing is maybe only going to go until I’m 30. I’ve got a whole life to live. I know that the people here will push me to be a better person, too. If I don’t go to the NFL, if I grew as a person, I can be glad with that.”

Scott now has three spring practices under his belt as he vies for a spot in Ohio State’s rotation of six receivers. He has impressed those who’ve seen him so far, but this is just the beginning.

Everything happening for Gee Scott right now is brand new, but he’s handling it.

The same mentality that drove him from one side of the country to the other now has him pushing himself with every new step.

This is nothing new to him, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t impressive.

“I have the mentality where I’m going to work my hardest every opportunity I get. I feel like God has a plan. Whatever God has for me, I’m ready for it,” he said. “As long as I can put my best foot forward and work my hardest, I feel okay going to bed every night knowing I gave it my all. Not to be cliché. That’s real. I genuinely feel good. If the plan is not to play at all this year, that’s fine. If the plan is to be a Heisman Trophy winner, it doesn’t really matter. As long as I develop and work my hardest, I’m okay with it.”