Ohio State Football Makes Recruiting Adjustments Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day announced via Twitter Wednesday night that the OSU football program is suspending all official and unofficial visits to the Ohio State campus through at least April 20. In addition, the Buckeye coaches will not be recruiting off campus in accordance with the University’s new temporary travel guidelines.

We will suspend all official and unofficial visits to our campus through April 20 while we continue to monitor and adjust to today’s changing issues. In addition, our coaches will not recruit off campus this spring while we follow the university’s new temporary travel guidelines. — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 11, 2020

Day’s announcement comes just a few hours after the University of Michigan announced a similar plan, all done with an eye on limiting the contact and/or spread of COVID-19, which has taken over the American sports landscape this week.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Ohio High School Athletic Association would limit attendance to the spring state championships to just essential personnel and immediate family. That has also been the case on Wednesday for the Big Ten Tournament and the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, as well as other spring championships.

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets announced similar restricted access following Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stating that an order would be coming shortly prohibiting indoor mass gatherings in the state of Ohio.

No announcement has been made from Ohio State regarding the spring game, which is scheduled for April 11. Neither has an announcement been made about the future of OSU’s spring practice, which is scheduled to reconvene on Monday following the return of the players from spring break this weekend.

The Ohio State University has already suspended in-person classes through March 30.