Buckeyes Open as Better Than a Touchdown Favorite Over Wolverines

Thanks largely to the shutdown of sports and the need to drum up business, sportsbook BetOnline has released some opening lines for college football’s biggest games this coming season.

Included among them are arguably the five biggest Ohio State games

The Buckeyes’ schedule this coming season features non-conference home games against Bowling Green and Buffalo, and a road non-conference game at Oregon. Following the Buffalo game in week three, Ohio State then plays home against Rutgers and Iowa, then takes trips to Michigan State and Penn State before playing Nebraska and Indiana in Columbus. Following the battle against the Hoosiers, Ohio State heads to Maryland and Illinois before hosting the Michigan Wolverines.

You can look at that schedule and not be surprised that the Buckeyes are favored in every single game this season.

The big games for Ohio State kick off in week two at Oregon where the Buckeyes have opened as a 6-point favorite over the Ducks. Ohio State is 9-0 all-time against the Ducks, including a 30-0 win the only ever time they’ve been to Eugene.

In week six, Ohio State hosts Iowa, where they are a 14.5-point home favorite. The Buckeyes haven’t lost at home to Iowa since 1991.

Week eight sees OSU headed to Happy Valley where they are a 3-point favorite over the Nittany Lions. Penn State is a 2-point underdog at Michigan this year.

The Buckeyes are again a double-digit favorite in week nine, as BetOnline has installed them as a 13.5-point favorite at home against Nebraska. Ohio State is 4-0 all-time at home against the Huskers, and no, they don’t always score 63 points against them.

Finally, Michigan comes to town in week 13. The Wolverines opened as a 7.5-point underdog against the Buckeyes. When this game kicks off, it will have been 20 years since Michigan’s last win in Columbus.

There are also some other big games listed below that will decide how this season goes. There are also some Notre Dame games listed that won’t. One of the more interesting games kicks off right out of the gate, with Michigan at Washington, where nobody is favored in the pick’em game. The Wolverines are, however, favored by 2.5 over Wisconsin and 2 at home to PSU as mentioned above.

Week 1

Navy vs Notre Dame (in Dublin)

Navy +13½

Notre Dame -13½

BYU at Utah

BYU +6½

Utah -6½

Alabama vs USC (in Arlington, TX)

Alabama -14½

USC +14½

Baylor vs Mississippi (in Houston)

Baylor pk

Mississippi pk

Michigan at Washington

Michigan pk

Washington pk

Week 2

Louisville at Clemson

Louisville +21

Clemson -21

Texas at LSU

Texas +6

LSU -6

Tennessee at Oklahoma

Tennessee +8½

Oklahoma -8½

Ohio State at Oregon

Ohio State -6

Oregon +6

Week 3

Iowa at Minnesota

Iowa +4

Minnesota -4

Georgia at Alabama

Georgia +7

Alabama -7

USC at Stanford

USC -6½

Stanford +6½

Florida State at Boise State

Florida State pk

Boise State pk

Week 4

Wisconsin at Michigan

Wisconsin +2½

Michigan -2½

Cincinnati at Nebraska

Cincinnati +6

Nebraska -6

Week 5

Washington at Oregon

Washington +6½

Oregon -6½

Penn State at Michigan

Penn State +2

Michigan -2

Notre Dame vs Wisconsin (in Green Bay)

Notre Dame +2½

Wisconsin -2½

Week 6

LSU at Florida

LSU +2½

Florida -2½

Auburn at Georgia

Auburn +4

Georgia -4

Texas vs Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Texas +4

Oklahoma -4

Iowa at Ohio State

Iowa +14½

Ohio State -14½

Stanford at Notre Dame

Stanford +10

Notre Dame -10

Week 7

Texas A&M at Auburn

Texas A&M +3

Auburn -3

Week 8

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State +8½

Oklahoma -8½

Ohio State at Penn State

Ohio State -3

Penn State +3

Week 9

Florida vs Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Florida +2

Georgia -2

Nebraska at Ohio State

Nebraska +13½

Ohio State -13½

Week 10

BYU at Boise State

BYU +6

Boise State -6

Alabama at LSU

Alabama -2½

LSU +2½

USC at Oregon

USC +3½

Oregon -3½

Penn State at Nebraska

Penn State -3

Nebraska +3

Clemson at Notre Dame

Clemson -6

Notre Dame +6

Week 11

Washington at USC

Washington +6

USC -6

Week 12

Texas A&M vs Alabama

Texas A&M +9

Alabama -9

USC at UCLA

USC -6½

UCLA +6½

LSU at Auburn

LSU pk

Auburn pk

Week 13

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas +2

Oklahoma State -2

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan +7½

Ohio State -7½

Auburn at Alabama

Auburn +7

Alabama -7

Kentucky at Louisville

Louisville pk

Kentucky pk

LSU at Texas A&M

LSU pk

Texas A&M pk

Week 15

Army vs Navy (in Philadelphia)

Army +4

Navy -4