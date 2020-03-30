Ohio State Football Thanks Medical Personnel, First Responders, Essential Workers

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, members of his coaching staff, and some of the Buckeye football players took to social media on Monday to express their gratitude for the medical personnel, first responders, and essential workers who are still out there working in the communities.

No doubt as we all deal with the varying aspects of our temporary quarantines, our own appreciation for those who aren’t sitting safely at home mirrors that of the words expressed below.

Such as those from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs.

“We are so grateful for your gifts and for your sacrifice,” he said. “And our prayers are with you and our prayers are with your families. We ask that all of us band together in this tough time. We will get through this because we are tough, we are strong, we are courageous, we’re Americans. Have a great day everyone. God bless America. Go Bucks. Fight.”

Sophomore wide receiver Garrett Wilson also had words for the families of the essential community as well.

“During this time I want to thank all first responders, medical personnel, and the essential workers for their efforts to help the community,” he wrote.

“Everything in their life has taken a backseat to their work, including their families in order to save many lives, and I’m grateful.”

Day also had a message, which was shared by his son RJ and daughters Grace and Nia.

On behalf of the entire The Ohio State football program we would like to thank all of the First Responders, Medical Personnel and Essential Workers for everything they are doing! #GoBucks #Fight pic.twitter.com/qm0ZZ0ZL0L — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 30, 2020

Garrett Wilson wasn’t the only receiver to share some thoughts, as junior Chris Olave also tweeted out some words of encouragement.

“Just want to take the time to thank all first responders, medical personnel, and all workers that continue to work,” he wrote. “Thank you! Everybody stay positive and safe, we will get through this! God bless!”

There were also some very personal words from junior center Josh Myers.

“I just wanted to say thank you to all of the first responders and everybody in the medical field,” he said. “My mom is in the medical field, so I see the way she sacrifices every day, putting herself in harm’s way. And I know everyone else is doing the same trying to stop the spread of this virus, so we appreciate you guys, we see the work that you’re doing. Go Bucks.”

You can see the various videos and tweets below. More will likely be added throughout the afternoon.

On behalf of The Ohio State Univeristy Offensive Line we would like to say thank you to all of the Essential Workers, First Responders, and Medical Personel for everything they are doing during this time! We appreciate you! #GoBucks #Fight pic.twitter.com/gOAMuObvE3 — Kennedy Cook (@CoachCookOL) March 30, 2020

Thank you to All 1st Responders, Medical Personnel & Essential Workers on behalf of the tOSU LB Unit pic.twitter.com/MJozxJZOkq — Al Washington (@CoachWash56) March 30, 2020

Thank you to all the 1st responders and EVERYONE who continue to assist our communities with resources. Without you, we would all be in a much harder situation. Thoughts and prayers to those families who have lost someone. God Bless. Let’s all continue to #FIGHT #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/RpWDRNgw2b — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) March 30, 2020

Thank You to Our Healthcare & Medical Professionals, 1st Responders & Essential Workers – Our Family & ⁦@OhioStateFB⁩ TE Unit Send Prayers of Encouragement – We are Forever Grateful for Your Service & Work on the Frontline!! #BeatCOVID19#FIGHT #TETough #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/geoIYMTpLd — Kevin Wilson (@OSUCoachKDub) March 30, 2020