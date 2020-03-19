Ohio State Freshman Guard DJ Carton To Transfer

Ohio State announced on Thursday that freshman point guard DJ Carton is transferring from the University.

OSU released a statement from head coach Chris Holtmann via Twitter.

“We 100% support DJ in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward. We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

Carton stepped away from the program in late January and returned home to Bettendorf, Iowa for mental health reasons and missed the final 12 games of an already shortened season for the Buckeyes. He returned to class about four weeks later, but did not resume activities with the team.

Due to COVID-19, all Ohio State students have been removed from campus for the foreseeable future.

“The biggest thing for him is we want him to get on a path towards better health. That’s really all our concern right now,” Holtmann said last month.

“When you leave for medical reasons, there’s a lot that goes into in any way being acclimated back, really even outside of our hands, acclimated back into any type of organized activity.

“When a player is pulled away for medical reasons, specifically mental health, there are very specific and extended protocols that go into that. And it’s to protect the player, and it’s pretty extensive. So that’s about as much as I can say on that.”

In recent days, it was reported that the Buckeyes were looking at graduate transfer point guards, which led many to believe this move by DJ Carton was already in the works.

Carton finished third on the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game and second with 3.0 assists per game this past season.

LOVE THIS PLACE…❤️ thank you for everything buckeye nation! pic.twitter.com/buWtEkCaWO — DJ Carton (@DJCarton) March 19, 2020