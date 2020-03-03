Ohio State RB Master Teague Done for Spring, Added to “Unavailable” List

Ohio State running back Master Teague has been added to OSU’s spring availability report and listed as “Unavailable” according to an OSU spokesman.

Being listed as unavailable means a spring-ending injury for the redshirt sophomore.

Sources have told The-Ozone that Teague suffered a possible Achilles injury on Monday. Ohio State has not confirmed the nature of the injury.

Teague rushed for 789 yards last year for the Buckeyes, averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He has been expected to take over this season from the departed JK Dobbins, who rushed for 2,003 yards last year and left early for the NFL.

The Buckeyes were already thin at running back this spring as there were only two scholarship running backs taking carries as Ohio State opened camp on Monday.

Following practice, head coach Ryan Day spoke about the importance of the running backs staying healthy this spring.

“We’re going to get Marcus [Crowley] back before the season starts. And then we have Miyan [Williams] coming in,” Day said. “Once we get to the summer, we’ll be whole. But, yeah, we’re one injury away from a little bit of a crisis right now, but in the end when it comes to September we’re going to be okay.”

With Teague now being unavailable, fifth-year senior Demario McCall will move back to running back. He was working with the receivers on Monday, but Day said after practice that he can move back and forth, and would during the spring.

Ohio State has had a recent spat of Achilles injuries. Middle linebacker Tuf Borland tore his Achilles in the spring of 2018, but was able to make it back in time for the season. Linebacker Justin Hilliard tore his Achilles last spring and made it back as well.

The extent of Teague’s injury isn’t known and Ohio State isn’t likely to comment much on it as Day’s policy is to keep injuries as private as possible.

Regardless of the full extent, this is a blow to the Buckeyes this spring and puts even more doubt on a running back group that was going to be asked to do the nearly impossible this season by replacing JK Dobbins.

Here is the current availability report from Ohio State.

Limited

§ CB Cameron Brown

§ LB Baron Browning

§ DE Jonathan Cooper

§ H-B Jaelen Gill

§ SAF Ronnie Hickman

§ DL Jaden McKenzie

§ DT Taron Vincent

§ CB Shaun Wade

Unavailable

§ RB Master Teague

§ WR Kamryn Babb

§ RB Marcus Crowley

§ OG Gavin Cupp

§ SAF Josh Proctor

§ H-B C.J. Saunders