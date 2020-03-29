Ohio State Recruiting Already Proving Historic Under Ryan Day

Ryan Day and his coaching staff have signed two classes at Ohio State and are a little more than halfway through putting their third class together.

Day’s first class (2019) ranked 14th nationally, but that’s because it was a small class with just 17 signees. The average ranking per player, however, was third-highest in the nation, behind only Alabama and Georgia.

The Buckeyes’ incoming 2020 class ranked fifth nationally in the 247Sports Composite, while the average ranking per player was sixth.

The 2021 class — while far from set in stone — is No. 1 overall nationally. That top ranking is due to both the talent and sheer numbers, as the Buckeyes have 15 commitments at the moment, which is more than any other school.

Alabama, for instance, has just one 2021 commitment right now and they are currently ranked 11th in the SEC — which is one spot behind Vanderbilt.

So yeah, things are still early in 2021.

However, if we take things where they stand right now and compare Ryan Day’s first two-and-a-half classes to those of his predecessors Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel, there are some pretty impressive numbers that begin to stand out.

Using 247Sports’ rankings, which assigns a point value to every recruit — with 1.000 being the “perfect recruit,” and a not-so-perfect-but-pretty-darn-close recruit like Justin Fields being a 0.998.

There have been a total of five 1.000 recruits nationally since the internet rankings system began back in 2000: Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Nkemdiche, Rashan Gary, Vince Young, and Ernie Sims.

But the purpose of this exercise isn’t to look at what Ryan Day has done compared to every other school in the nation since 2000. Instead, I am comparing what he’s done to what other Ohio State coaches have done since 2000.

I took the top 100 OSU recruits since 2000 (based on 247’s 1.000 scale) and wanted to see the impact that is already being made by Day and his coaching staff.

Currently, 16 of the top 100 Buckeyes of all time have either signed with Day or are currently committed.

At this same point in his OSU career — late March of class No. 3 — Urban Meyer had 10 of the top 100 signed.

Impressively, Jim Tressel at the same point had 13 of the top 100.

Now, both Meyer and Tressel had more than just 10 and 13 at the time, but they’ve had players booted from the top 100 by Day’s 16 signees and commits.

Overall, of the current Top 100 Buckeyes of all-time, four were signed by John Cooper in 2000, 39 were signed by Tressel, 41 were signed by Meyer, and 16 have been signed or are committed to Day.

Tressel had 11 classes to work with, while Meyer did his damage in just seven.

It bears mentioning that Day has certainly been placed in an ideal situation to continue Meyer’s success, which he is doing remarkably well. But when he was announced as OSU’s next head coach in December of 2018 — just a couple of weeks before signing day — he was able to keep the bulk of the 2019 class together. And yes, it was his class because anybody could have left — as Jordan Battle, Doug Nester, and Dwan Mathis all did.

Based on their time at OSU, Tressel signed 3.5 of the current top 100 per year. Meyer signed 5.9 per year. Day is currently at 6.4, but that’s with the understanding that the current commits will sign and their rankings won’t dip — and also that he won’t land anybody else whose rankings would land them in the top 100.

There could be a problem with that latter part, however, as the Buckeyes are involved with eight other prospects who would qualify for the top 100. Of course, that would also knock out a pair of 2021 commits in Jayden Ballard and Reid Carrico who are coming in at 99 and 100, respectively. That being said, maybe Ballard and/or Carrico move up the rankings to a safer level, and maybe they are joined by current commits who rise as well.

When it comes to the class that has the most top 100 players, that would be the remarkable 2017 class featuring five 5-star prospects. Overall, 11 of the top 100 recruits came from the 2017 class. The 2013 and 2018 class featured eight top 100 recruits, which is also where the 2021 class sits right now. And the 2021 class still has an opportunity to grow.

When you break it down by positions, you can also find some interesting numbers.

For being known so well for his utilization of dual-threat quarterbacks, Urban Meyer only recruited one dual-threat quarterback that made the top 100 — Tate Martell in 2017. The top two dual-threat QBs at OSU in the internet era were Terrelle Pryor and Braxton Miller, both signed by Tressel. In fact, Pryor is Ohio State’s top recruit overall.

When it comes to pro-style passers, however, Day already has two of the top three in the top 100. Kyle McCord, who is part of the 2021 class, is the top pro-style quarterback commit for Ohio State in the top 100, coming in at No. 36 overall. In third is 2020 signee CJ Stroud. Justin Zwick is No. 2 on this list.

Of the six quarterbacks ranked in OSU’s top 100, Tate Martell was the only one signed by Meyer. And none of this includes the aforementioned Justin Fields, who is tied for the No. 8 recruit overall in the internet era and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback behind Vince Young.

If you wanted to include Fields, then that would make Ryan Day responsible for signing two of the top three pro-style quarterbacks, as well as the top dual-threat quarterback. And all in just 16 months as Ohio State’s head coach.

With the commitment of running back TreVeyon Henderson this past week, he gives the Buckeyes their third-highest rated running back since 2000. Henderson is the second running back committed in the 2021 class for OSU, joining Evan Pryor, who is just outside the top 100, but comes in at No. 9 among running backs at Ohio State since 2000. In other words, it’s been a pretty productive spring for running backs coach Tony Alford despite everything else going on.

At receiver, things are even more impressive.

The top three receivers signed by the Buckeyes since 2000 have all come under Day and receivers coach Brian Hartline. Julian Fleming, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba round out the top three receivers, with Fleming coming in as the No. 4 overall recruit in the top 100.

There are 10 receivers currently in the top 100 and six of them have signed with Day or are committed to him.

On the offensive line, there are nine listed in the top 50, and three of those have signed with Day or are committed to him. Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa have also signed the No. 4 center and No. 7 guard, both of whom are just outside of the top 100.

There are 21 defensive linemen in the top 100, but only two (Zach Harrison, Jack Sawyer) are part of a Day class. Those two, however, would rank in the top five of all defensive linemen signed by Ohio State since 2000. Sawyer, who is the No. 3 player in the 2021 class, would be No. 1 overall among OSU defensive linemen if his ranking holds when he signs.

There is some work to do at linebacker, where Day and linebackers coach Al Washington have just one commitment or signee in the top 100 (2021 linebacker Reid Carrico), but they do have two of the top seven inside linebackers since 2000 with Carrico and Cody Simon, who is just outside of the top 100, but is the seventh-highest rated inside ‘backer so far for the Buckeyes.

Cornerback is also an area of low numbers for Day, but it’s likely not too much of a concern because of cornerbacks coach Kerry Coombs. Of the 11 cornerbacks in the top 100, seven have come during the Coombs era.

Day does not yet have any safeties in the top 100, but redshirt freshman Ronnie Hickman (9th), 2020 signee Lathan Ransom (10th), and 2021 commit Andre Turrentine (11th) all rank in OSU’s top 11 safety recruits since 2000.

Overall, things seem to be on a pretty fair trajectory at Ohio State.

Feel free to add all of the standard caveats about recruiting rankings, and commits are meaningless until they are signed, or any of the other well-actuallies you feel are necessary. The larger point will still remain — Ryan Day and his coaching staff aren’t half bad at this recruiting thing, even when compared to Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel.

Top 100 Ohio State Recruits Since 2000

Player Ranking Class Position Ovr Rank Pos Rank Coach Terrelle Pryor 0.9997 2008 DUAL 1 1 Tressel Ted Ginn Jr 0.9992 2004 CB 2 1 Tressel Jack Sawyer 0.9988 2021 SDE 3 1 Day Julian Fleming 0.9979 2020 WR 4 1 Day Noah Spence 0.9975 2012 WDE 5 1 Meyer Beanie Wells 0.9965 2006 RB 6 1 Tressel Nick Bosa 0.9965 2016 SDE 6 2 Meyer Sammy Maldanado 0.9964 2000 RB 8 2 Cooper Nicholas Petit-Frere 0.9963 2018 OT 9 1 Meyer Chase Young 0.9957 2017 WDE 10 2 Meyer Jeff Okudah 0.9957 2017 CB 11 2 Meyer Paris Johnson 0.9953 2020 OT 12 2 Day Baron Browning 0.994 2017 OLB 13 1 Meyer Alex Boone 0.9934 2005 OT 14 3 Tressel Zach Harrison 0.9933 2019 SDE 15 3 Day Mike D’Andrea 0.9926 2002 ILB 16 1 Tressel Marco Cooper 0.9918 2000 OLB 17 2 Cooper Derek Morris 0.9912 2002 OT 18 4 Tressel Donte Whitner 0.9912 2003 CB 18 3 Tressel Michael Brewster 0.9911 2008 OC 20 1 Tressel Jamario O’Neal 0.9908 2005 CB 21 4 Tressel Shaun Wade 0.9904 2017 CB 22 5 Meyer Garrett Wilson 0.9903 2019 WR 23 2 Day Curtis Grant 0.9901 2011 ILB 24 2 Tressel Dorian Bell 0.9899 2009 OLB 25 3 Tressel Raekwon McMillan 0.9896 2014 ILB 26 3 Meyer Adolphus Washington 0.9895 2012 WDE 27 3 Meyer TreVeyon Henderson 0.9888 2021 RB 28 3 Day Mike Adams 0.9887 2008 OT 29 5 Tressel Taron Vincent 0.9884 2018 DT 30 1 Meyer Vonn Bell 0.9876 2013 SAF 31 1 Meyer Wyatt Davis 0.9876 2017 OG 31 1 Meyer Tyreke Johnson 0.9876 2018 SAF 31 1 Meyer Etienne Sabino 0.987 2008 OLB 34 4 Tressel Harry Miller 0.9868 2019 OC 35 2 Day Kyle McCord 0.9861 2021 PRO 36 1 Day Jaxon Smith-Njigba 0.9856 2020 WR 37 3 Day Justin Hilliard 0.9851 2015 OLB 38 5 Meyer Eugene Clifford 0.9849 2007 SAF 39 3 Tressel Alphonso Townsend 0.9847 2000 DT 40 2 Cooper Braxton Miller 0.9847 2011 DUAL 40 2 Tressel Robert Rose 0.9845 2006 SDE 42 4 Tressel Justin Zwick 0.9843 2002 PRO 43 2 Tressel Maurice Clarett 0.9841 2002 RB 44 4 Tressel Jalin Marshall 0.9839 2013 WR 45 4 Meyer Louis Irizarry 0.9833 2003 TE 46 1 Tressel Jaelen Gill 0.9831 2018 APB 47 1 Meyer Damon Webb 0.983 2014 CB 48 6 Meyer Joey Bosa 0.9819 2013 SDE 49 5 Meyer Donovan Jackson 0.9819 2021 OG 49 2 Day Tyreke Smith 0.9816 2018 WDE 51 4 Meyer Lydell Ross 0.9815 2001 RB 52 5 Tressel Jaamal Berry 0.9812 2009 RB 53 6 Tressel Jonathon Cooper 0.9811 2016 WDE 54 5 Meyer Jeremy Ruckert 0.981 2018 TE 55 2 Meyer Trevon Grimes 0.9806 2017 WR 56 5 Meyer Connor Smith 0.9801 2006 OG 57 3 Tressel JK Dobbins 0.9791 2017 APB 58 2 Meyer Redgie Arden 0.9787 2001 OLB 59 6 Tressel Kyle Mitchum 0.9781 2004 OT 60 6 Tressel CJ Stroud 0.9781 2020 PRO 60 3 Day JB Shugarts 0.9779 2008 OT 62 7 Tressel Teradja Mitchell 0.9771 2018 ILB 63 4 Meyer DeVier Posey 0.9769 2008 WR 64 6 Tressel Demario McCall 0.9767 2016 APB 65 3 Meyer Doug Worthington 0.9759 2005 SDE 66 6 Tressel Josh Myers 0.9757 2017 OG 67 4 Meyer David Patterson 0.9755 2003 DT 68 3 Tressel Rod Smith 0.9753 2010 RB 69 7 Tressel Maurice Hall 0.9749 2001 RB 70 8 Tressel Eli Apple 0.9749 2013 CB 70 7 Meyer Mike Mitchell 0.9747 2013 OLB 72 7 Meyer Dante Booker 0.9743 2014 OLB 73 8 Meyer Marvin Harrison 0.9743 2021 WR 73 7 Day Marcus Freeman 0.9741 2004 ILB 75 5 Tressel Doug Datish 0.9739 2002 OT 76 8 Tressel Tate Martell 0.9739 2017 DUAL 76 3 Meyer Marshon Lattimore 0.9737 2014 CB 78 9 Meyer Jakailin Johnson 0.9737 2021 CB 78 8 Day Michael Bennett 0.9736 2011 DT 80 4 Tressel Cameron Burrows 0.9729 2013 CB 81 10 Meyer Curtis Samuel 0.9721 2014 ATH 82 1 Meyer Tommy Togiai 0.9721 2018 DT 82 5 Meyer Will Smith 0.9715 2000 WDE 84 6 Cooper Isaiah Pryor 0.9712 2017 SAF 85 4 Meyer Ezekiel Elliott 0.9711 2013 APB 86 4 Meyer Jamarco Jones 0.9708 2014 OT 87 9 Meyer Doran Grant 0.9705 2011 CB 88 11 Tressel Simon Fraser 0.9703 2001 SDE 89 7 Tressel Gee Scott 0.9703 2020 WR 89 8 Day Jerome Baker 0.9697 2015 ATH 91 2 Meyer Erick Smith 0.9695 2014 SAF 92 5 Meyer Dontre Wilson 0.9694 2013 APB 93 5 Meyer Quinn Pitcock 0.9693 2002 DT 94 6 Tressel Angelo Chattams 0.9681 2001 WR 95 9 Tressel Steve Miller 0.9681 2011 WDE 95 7 Tressel Haskell Garrett 0.9678 2017 DT 97 7 Meyer Dustin Fox 0.9675 2001 SAF 98 6 Tressel Jayden Ballard 0.9668 2021 WR 99 10 Day Reid Carrico 0.9665 2021 ILB 100 6 Day