The Ohio State Buckeyes downed the Illinois Illini 71-63 in come-from-behind fashion Thursday night in the Schottenstein Center. It was Senior Night for Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer and they were honored before and after the game. In addition, the 1960 National Championship team was honored at the half. It was quite a night, and we have quite a photo gallery of it.

Share Pin 0 Shares