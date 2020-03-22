Ryan Day Shares Mental Health Tips for Buckeye Fans

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day shared a message for Buckeye fans today detailing things you can do to stay mentally healthy while everyone is cooped up and trying to do their part to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

Here’s what he had to say.

This is a stressful time for us all and now is the time remember “GO BUCKEYES”. Here is an acronym to help remember ways to maintain good mental health in this time of stress and uncertainty.

G: Get Outside. While practicing social distancing the more we can get fresh air the better.

O: One thing at a time. Things are moving very fast these days, remember to focus

only on what you are doing and do one thing at a time.

B: Be kind. Reach out to those around you who might be feeling isolated. Being kind to others actually adds to our own positive mental health.

U: Utilize mental health professionals. Speaking to mental health professional can provide the additional support necessary during this time of uncertainty.

C: Control what you can control. Make a list of things you can control in your life and things that you cannot control. For example you cannot control the virus and what is shared on the news about the virus, but you can control washing your hands and the amount of time you watch the news.

K: Kick the habit. Use this time to start a new healthy habit to replace a habit that may not be adding to your mental health and wellness.

E: Encourage yourself. How you speak to yourself during this stressful time is very important. Practice self-compassion and positive self-talk (e.g., “I am stressed right now. Of course I am stressed and I know that I am trying my best to deal with this situation”).

Y: You time. Take time to take care of yourself. Exercise, meditation, yoga are all examples of positive self-care activities that lead to decreased stress and increased wellness.

E: Eat healthy. In times of stress we can lose our appetite or our appetite can increase for salty foods or foods high in saturated fat. Try to maintain a balanced diet. This can increase your sense of well-being.

S: Stick to a routine. If you are working from home, or taking classes at home, get up and get dressed just like you would be going to your respective sites. This will send a message that today is a day where I will be productive. Also, having a schedule and a routine will lead to a sense of normalcy and structure, two factors that can decrease anxiety in an uncertain time.

We are in this together! Here are a few ‘coaching tips’ on how we can stay mentally healthy during this time. #gobucks #fight pic.twitter.com/FjLMoRg5X0 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 22, 2020