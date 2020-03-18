Ryan Day: ‘We’re going to get through this thing together’

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had a message for Buckeye fans and the state of Ohio on Wednesday morning.

The face of the OSU program posted a short video on his Twitter account thanking medical professionals who have been helping to treat those affected by the COVID-19 virus.

He also urged everyone to follow the guidelines laid out to keep everyone – especially vulnerable populations – safe.

You can read a transcript of his remarks below, and watch the video at the bottom of this post.

Day said:

“Good morning, Buckeye Nation. We are in a health crisis as all of you know, and unprecedented times. I just wanted to give a message to everybody and let them know that we’re in this together.

“Although a lot of us, and our loved ones are going to be affected by this physically, mentally, and financially, that we are in this thing together.

“Times like this are when we need to come together even more. And even though we may be in isolation or quarantine, Buckeye Nation is strong and we’re going to get in this together.

“I wanted to say thank you to all the medical professionals out there who are doing everything they can to support those who need it.

“Also, as much as we can do to help those who are vulnerable right now, I think we need to do that, especially the elderly. I think it’s important that they need our support.

“But the health and the wellness of everybody right now is of utmost importance. Please, adhere to all the guidelines that our government has set forth. We need to take this very, very seriously.

“With that, we’re going to get through this thing together. Go Bucks.”