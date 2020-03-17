Smarch Madness — A Not-So-Sweet Sixteen For One Top Seed

Our Smarch Madness bracket is down to a very sweet 16, which includes our first top seed going down.

It has been a crazy 24 hours of Smarch Madness as the 32 remaining teams have been reduced to just 16.

The matchups today are going to force some painful decisions for Buckeye fans, but you have prepared your entire lives for these next couple of days as we whittle it down to the one championship team.

So what happened in the past 24 hours?

Well, No. 1 seed The First Warm Spring Day On The Oval was upset by TBDBITL’s Ramp Entrance by a 53.3 to 46.7 margin. This was clearly just a bad matchup for The First Warm Spring Day On The Oval, who approaches games a bit differently than the regimented nature of TBDBITL’s Ramp Entrance.

Their time in Cinderella’s slippers may be short-lived, however, as they must now take on Buckeye Leaf Stickers, who could be one of the favorites to win this entire shenanigan.

The other three top seeds all walked to victory, as the No. 1 Out-R-Inn now faces off against the No. 12 seed Little Bar, No. 1 Script Ohio faces 4-seed Block O, and 1-seed Varsity Club gets set for the 5-seed Bier Stube.

One of the more interesting games in the Out-R-Inn region will pit 2-seed Senior Crawl against 3-seed Adriatico’s. This is a tough matchup for Senior Crawl because everybody remembers their favorite pizza, but not everybody remembers their Senior Crawl.

A matchup to watch in the Varsity Club region has 6-seed O-H-I-O On The Road tipping against 2-seed Porch Drinkin’. Vegas has this one as a pick’em because nobody in the nation is hotter than O-H-I-O On The Road right now.

The games will begin Tuesday afternoon and they can all be voted on by you via Twitter poll in this thread right here.

Don’t let your favorite Ohio State tradition, memory, bar, experience, institution, or panhandler down.