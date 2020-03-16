Smarch Madness — The Round of 32 Reveals Favorites, Brings Few Upsets

Sunday began the first round of our Smarch Madness bracket of everything Ohio State.

Traditions, experiences, memories, moments, food, and bars.

Every matchup was voted on using Twitter polls and some of the results were fairly surprising.

Others, however, were not.

But just like in a typical March Madness bracket, we have ended up with a matchup between a 12-seed and a 13-seed, which is nice.

But for the most part, chalk held serve.

The top three seeds made it in each bracket, and none of them were in a battle.

But now things get serious.

This is when some big-time matchups begin. This may not be for all of the marbles, but it’s at least for some of them.

For instance, in the Varsity Club bracket, 5-seed Bier Stub is about to tip off with the 4-seed Papa Joe’s, which should be a barnburner.

Top seed Script Ohio also has a difficult matchup in their own region with 9-seed Skull Session. Two of Ohio State’s great traditions facing off against each other. You can’t afford to miss it.

What about Apollo’s vs. Buckeye Donuts? Two champions should never have to face off so early in a tournament, but here we are. How cruelicious.

And will Help Is On The Way continue to wear a glass slipper? Or will his dreams be crushed like a waiter serving a bad tipper?

There is also O-H-I-O On The Road looking to upset Mirror Lake Jump.

There is nothing like the first two full days of Smarch Madness.

You can vote by Twitter Poll in each of these matchups right here when the games get underway later this afternoon. Polls will stay open for around 18-20 hours, so make sure you don’t let your voice go unheard.

Here is the Smarch Madness bracket as it currently stands after the first round.