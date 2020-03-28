Top-10 Tight End Hudson Wolfe Puts Ohio State In Top Group

Quarantine or not, the Ohio State football recruiting machine just keeps rolling.

Less than 24 hours after the Buckeyes landed a commitment from 5-star running back TreVeyon Henderson, they got more good news from another player at the top of their wish list.

Hudson Wolfe, a 4-star tight end from Tennessee, just listed the Buckeyes as one of his five top schools.

Joining Ohio State in that group are four programs from the SEC: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.

He also holds offers from programs like Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and LSU.

Wolfe is ranked as the No. 9 tight end in the nation and the 214th-best player overall in the class of 2021 in the 247 Composite.

OSU already has a commitment from Sam Hart, a 3-star TE from Colorado in the class.

But with Luke Farrell and Jake Hausmann both heading into their final season of eligibility, and Jeremy Ruckert also eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes are in the market for a second player at the position.

Wolfe visited Columbus in October, and both Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson returned the favor by stopping by his high school in separate weeks back in January to continue building that relationship.

Wolfe fits the profile of an OSU tight end, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 245 lbs.

Here is 247’s scouting report on Wolfe:

“Tall, long tight end body with a big catch radius and a body type that is still maturing. Has the frame to be a future offensive tackle but isn’t too bulky to stay at tight end.

“Has plus feet and fluidity for a long body. Flashes some catch-and-run athleticism. Consistent pass catcher.

“Sinks hips as a blocker and can lock on to smaller defenders. Finishes blocks. Best suited as a traditional in-line tight end but is comfortable with blocking angles and pass concepts as an H-back.

“Lacks separation quickness. Not a lot of evidence of rare athleticism. Size is biggest asset. Very competent tight end that has the look of a consistent Power Five starter and a body type that presents some positional versatility.”

You can see his highlight reel at the bottom of this post.