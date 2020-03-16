Five-Star RB TreVeyon Henderson Includes Ohio State In Final Group

Five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson has released his final group of schools and the Buckeyes have been included. Joining Ohio State are Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Michigan.

He released the news on Twitter.

Henderson (5-11 195) attends Hopewell High School in Hopewell, Virginia. He is the No. 2 running back in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 17 player nationally. In 247Sports’ own rankings, he is the No.1 running back and the No. 11 player. In ESPN’s rankings, Henderson is the No. 1 tailback and No. 13 player overall.

Henderson rushed for 2,424 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior and was named the Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year.

Arguably the most dynamic running back in the nation, Henderson has three Crystal Ball projections placed so far. The latest points at Ohio State and was placed by Steve Wiltfong, who is 247’s Director of Recruiting.

In an interview with Wiltfong, he declared the Buckeyes his leader.

“Everything about them has them as No. 1,” Henderson told 247Sports. “Football program is great, school is great, the coaches are great. Especially Coach (Tony) Alford. We got a great relationship, he keeps it real about everything! He’s a really great guy.”

Here is the scouting report on Henderson from 247Sports.

Frame to play cornerback or running back but must add size. Elite athleticism. Quick feet, loose hips allow for impressive change of direction. Offers position versatility. Accelerates well and has top end speed. As running back, combines vision and patience. Gets through hole quickly. Elusive in space. Effective pass catcher. As cornerback, comfortable and low in backpedal. Tight on receiver’s hip out of breaks. Drives on balls thrown in front. Tracks passes well. Physical hard hitter playing downhill. Sheds blocks and makes tackles in run game. Effective in press and off coverage. Must add strength, particularly in upper body. Adding mass to frame is important. Will contribute immediately at Top 10 program. First round NFL draft potential.

The Buckeyes are looking to sign two running backs in the 2021 cycle. They received a commitment from 4-star tailback Evan Pryor on Monday, meaning there is essentially one slot left for a number of running back targets.

Ohio State is also very involved with Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, who is ranked No. 3 at his position in the 247Sports Composite.

TreVeyon Henderson Highlights

[TreVeyon Henderson photo courtesy TreVeyon Henderson / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]