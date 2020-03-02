WATCH: Ryan Day Recaps First Ohio State Spring Practice

The Ohio State Buckeyes just wrapped up their first practice of spring 2020.

After winter workouts conclude, spring ball is the next big step toward that autumn’s football season.

There are 14 early-enrollee freshmen working with the team, and a number of positional battles to watch this spring.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 14-1 season, and their third consecutive Big Ten championship, and they are thinking even bigger for the coming season.

Monday morning inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, the road to the 2020 College Football Playoffs continued.

After practice, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recapped what he saw on the field, some early impressions of the new freshmen, and what his goals are for the 2020 season.

You can watch Day’s full press conference live below as it happens.

