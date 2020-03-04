WATCH: Talking Tight Ends, Linebackers, Ohio State Spring Football

Ohio State spring football is now two practices in, and we’re getting little more insight into what to expect from the 2020 Buckeyes.
Wednesday, after the second practice concluded inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, a handful of players as well as assistant coaches met with the media to discuss what they’ve learned.
There was discussion of the tight ends’ progress, the growth of their role in the Ohio State offense, and the move of Cade Stover to tight end.
Linebackers coach Al Washington shared some insight into his crowded room.
Will Pete Werner move inside this fall? What are they doing to get Baron Browning on the field more? How is the talented junior class of linebackers, including Teradja Mitchell, K’Vaughan Pope, and Dallas Gant progressing toward more regular playing time?
You can watch those interviews below.
LB Coach Al Washington
LB Teradja Mitchell
LB Dallas Gant
LB Justin Hilliard
LB Baron Browning
LB K’Vaughan Pope
LB Pete Werner
LB Tuf Borland
TE Luke Farrell
TE Jeremy Ruckert
TE Jake Hausmann
TE Cade Stover