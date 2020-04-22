2022 Cornerback Jyaire Brown Commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes have their first 2022 verbal commitment as 4-star Louisiana cornerback Jyaire Brown announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Wednesday night.

“Firstly, I want to truly thank God for the position he has put me in and the blessing he continues to send down,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “I want to point out my father and thank him for being there every step of the way literally. I want to thank my coaches at Warren Easton and everyone who has ever invested time in me, thank you! I want to thank all the coaches who have invested in recruiting me and the relationships I have formed over a short period of time. With that being said, I am 1000% committed to THE Ohio State University!!”

Brown (6-0 165) attends Warren Easton High School in New Orleans and is the No. 16 cornerback and No. 122 player overall in 247Sports’ very early 2022 rankings. He committed to the Buckeyes over offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M, and Tulane.

Ohio State offered Brown four days ago, so clearly the Cincinnati-native didn’t need much convincing to become a Buckeye.

Brown has very good length for a sophomore and shows great awareness in coverage. He is comfortable in press man or off coverage and does a great job of locating the ball in flight. He is able to keep an eye on the quarterback and still maintain the task at hand.

Ohio State has offered a handful of cornerbacks already in the 2022 class, including Houston, Texas prospect Denver Harris, who was offered a couple of days before Jyaire Brown. Harris is the No. 5 cornerback and No. 26 prospect in the nation.

Both Harris and Brown will likely be watching former Buckeye cornerback Jeff Okudah get selected very high in the first round of Thursday’s NFL Draft.

Jyaire Brown Highlights

[Jyaire Brown header photo courtesy Jyaire Brown / Twitter. | Ohio State Football]